Texans' Blake Fisher Provides 'Dominant' Play Amid Reunion With College Teammate
HOUSTON — C.J. Stroud wasn't the only player the Houston Texans sought advice from while doing their due diligence for the 2024 NFL Draft. They had an interest in Notre Dame offensive lineman Blake Fisher. According to general manager Nick Caserio, the team reached out to Jarrett Patterson to receive some insight on the tackle.
Patterson and Fisher played two seasons together at Notre Dame. Patterson took on the role of the upperclassman who helped Fisher establish himself as a prominent collegiate athlete.
The jump from college to the NFL could be difficult for any prospect. Fisher is aware of the challenges but is happy to join a team with someone he trusts to share advice about succeeding as a rookie.
"When I first got to N.D., he was the guy who took me in and made sure I was good," Fisher said during his post-draft interview on Friday. "He believed in me from Day 1. Him taking on the role of a vet, he took me under [his wing] and showed me the ropes. I love J.P. That's my dog. I am so excited to get back with him."
Perhaps the information Patterson shared was enough for the Texans to feel confident about drafting Fisher with the No. 59 overall pick. Fisher wasn't aware of the Texans' interest. His first meeting with the team came during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, and he later had a formal meeting with the team.
However, Fisher did not believe Houston was a realistic destination. The Texans hid their interest, and Fisher did not get a sense that Houston was in play. In fact, he went on a dozen top-30 visits, where he received more interest than what the Texans were showing.
When it came to his selection during Day 2 of the draft, Caserio saw a chance to add a quality tackle despite the prominent talents in place with Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil and veteran Tytus Howard. Fisher is excited to be joining Houston. But more importantly, a team that features a handful of players he can learn from at his position.
"We've always been big believers that you can't have enough tackles on your football team," Caserio said. You need three or four tackles that you feel can go out there and play...I'd say in Blake's case, 6'5", 315 pounds, long arms, plays strong, plays physical. Here is another young player with experience, a lot of good qualities and traits. That was the reason behind the pick."
Fisher could spend the bulk of his rookie season learning the game on a pro level as a reserve. But should anything happen to Howard and Tunsil, Fisher will have a chance to compete for the starting job.
Both players battled through injuries during the 2023 season. Tunsil played through a nagging knee injury, while a broken hand and a wounded patellar tendon limited Howard to seven games.
Should the Texans rely upon Fisher's services as a rookie, the former Notre Dame prospect possesses the attributes to help fill the void — similar to what made Patterson a valuable asset the previous season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Fisher registered an overall grade of 71.1. He played 710 snaps for the Fighting Irish in 2023 and excelled as a run-blocker and pass-protector. With a run-blocking grade of 69.1, Fisher contributed to Notre Dame's average of 185.7 rushing yards.
"My game is very dominant," Fisher said. "I am always looking to find ways to help the boys next to me, and on top of that, just finish...The opportunity to play at the highest level, bringing my physical and mental mentality to that o-line group. Give them what I can provide."
Shortly after Fisher ended his phone conversation with the Texans, he quickly called Patterson to share the news.
Overcoming challenges amid a lifetime of hard work and dedication built a foundation that led Fisher from Avon, IN, to the NFL. However, the insight shared between Patterson and Caserio resulted in Fisher beginning his career in Houston.
