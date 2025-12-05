The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs have officially released their final injury reports after their third practices of the week, and there's a few noteworthy names in the mix.

Here's the full injury outlook for both the Texans and Chiefs heading into this week's Sunday Night Football matchup.

Houston Texans Injury Report

– S Jaylen Reed: OUT (forearm)



– CB Kamari Lassiter: QUESTIONABLE (foot)



– LB Jamal Hill: OUT (hamstring)

Of course, the biggest name to keep an eye on is cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who was able to practice in limited capacity in Houston's last practice after two-straight DNPs, which provides some hope for his status for game time heading into the weekend.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, there is optimism that Lassiter will be able to give it a go in Kansas City, but the team will continue to monitor his status ahead of kickoff before making the final call.

There is some optimism about #Texans corner Kamari Lassiter (foot) being available for Sunday against #Chiefs. Team will continue to evaluate his progress leading up to kickoff and make a final decision on his status. If he can't go, Tremon Smith will start in his place @KPRC2 https://t.co/iZo91OacpM — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 5, 2025

If Lassiter is at all sidelined, that'll leave veteran Tremon Smith as the one to elevate into the Texans' second cornerback on the boundary next to Derek Stingley Jr.

Along with Lassiter, the Texans ruled out a pair of defenders in safety Jaylen Reed and linebacker Jamal Hill

Reed will be sidelined due to the forearm injury he sustained last week against the Indianapolis Colts that led to him leaving in the middle of the game and not returning. There was initial fear of the Texans placing him on season-ending injured reserve, but for now, he'll just land on the inactives list for the weekend after three straight DNPs in practice.

As for Hill, he'll be out for the second straight game with a hamstring injury. He, like Reed, was also a DNP for the Texans' three team practices this week.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

– CB Chris Roland-Wallace: OUT (back)



– OG Trey Smith: DOUBTFUL (ankle)



– OT Jawaan Taylor: DOUBTFUL (triceps/knee)



– WR Nikko Remigo: OUT (shoulder/concussion)

The Chiefs have a couple of big names to note, both being on the offensive line. Starting offensive guard Trey Smith and right tackle Jawaan Taylor both look to be in doubt for the weekend, which may inevitably leave Kansas City seriously depleted in their unit upfront, already dealing with the loss of left tackle Josh Simmons.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

That, in turn, could lead to a big day for the Texans upfront, who have boasted a couple of the best edge rushers in the entire NFL this season in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson, who haven't been shy of taking down a handful of star quarterbacks throughout the year.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Texans lands at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday night in Arrowhead Stadium, as Houston will look to extend the win streak to five in a tough road environment.

