Houston Texans' Stefon Diggs Gets' Breath of Fresh Air' With Team's Youth
The Houston Texans are here. They're ready to win, despite having their best talents on the team still playing on their rookie-scale deals. If anything, this helps the team out. They've been able to go out and acquire veteran talents like wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon.
Diggs, in particular, is a unique addition. He's been around the league and has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons, but he has yet to win the big game. The same goes for the Texans. Both parties are searching for their first Super Bowl victory.
For Diggs, the change of scenery could be huge, but it comes with new territory. He's a veteran in a loaded wide receivers room. He also is competing for targets in an offense with plenty of talent all around. Being a leader and veteran is among the biggest impact he can make on the team.
READ MORE: Will 2024 Houston Texans Go Down As Most Talented Team In Franchise History?
Playing with young wide receivers like Tank Dell, Nico Collins and John Metchie, Diggs has quite a wealth of experience to share.
"It's crazy, because I've been in this league for a little while now, and I have those conversations with them and listen to them talk and I'm like, 'You sound a lot like myself when I was your age,'" Diggs said. "Like I said, it's a breath of fresh air. It kind of keeps me in the mindset of, I just remember being in their shoes and I'm equally as hungry, if even not more now."
The change of scenery means plenty to Diggs. He's got a chance to prove he's still got it as one of the league's top receivers, a title he held while playing for the Buffalo Bills. But he can also prove to be a winner and veteran in the NFL.
"I've had a taste of playoffs and getting close. I see their mindset and things they want for themselves and it's everything I always wanted for myself. It's always a little chuckle when I hear them say, 'I want this,' or, 'I want to do this,'" Diggs continued. "I'm like, 'You're going to get all of that, just keep working.' Obviously, the young guys we got, they work extremely hard and and they're uber talented."
Diggs has caught 810 career passes for 9,995 yards and 67 touchdowns. He's done all but win at the biggest stage, and that's motivation enough for the 30-year-old receiver as he looks to lead a young wide receivers room.
"So being around them, like I said, it's a breath of fresh air for me. Also being a vet, I have seen it. I know what it takes to be successful on the field. I know what it takes to win. So, I'm trying to bring that mindset each and every day."
It'll be interesting to see Diggs take a backseat in terms of targets with the loaded squad. He'll still be able to provide a winning impact, and if he buys into the culture, the team will be one step closer to being a Super Bowl contender.
READ MORE: New Houston Texans Veteran DL Set to Add Leadership to Defense
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Follow Kade on Twitter.