Deshaun Watson Wants Trade to Broncos, Says Former Texans DB Kareem Jackson

According to former Houston Texans defensive back Kareem Jackson, Deshaun Watson "wants to be" with the Denver Broncos

HOUSTON -- By now, the Houston Texans-Deshaun Watson saga has been paused. No news at times is good news, but suddenly, a friend of the Houston Texans QB is leaking info with intent.

Would the Denver Broncos be a good fit? According to former Texans defensive Kareem Jackson and Watson's friend, it's "where he wants to be."

"I've got a great relationship with Deshaun," Jackson told former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib on his podcast Catchin' Fades. "I've been talking to him the last couple of weeks, man, and like, all he's been telling me is like, 'Jack, just tell 'em, like, that's where I want to be.'

"He's like, 'I want to be in Denver.'"

Watson requested a trade from the organization following the hirings of GM Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley. Recent moves by the Texans suggest the two parties will be headed toward a divorce once Watson's name is clear.

No one knows for certain where Watson could be headed. But Jackson talks as if he's in the know regarding the QB's desires.

Jackson, who spent his first nine seasons in Houston, recently re-signed with Denver for his third season. In the interview with Talib, Jackson said that Watson consistently asked if he, Jackson, would be returning to Denver following his option not being picked up.

Once a new one-year, $5 million deal was finalized, Watson told Jackson to pass a message onto the organization, according to the cornerback.

"Listen, man, tell them I want to be in Denver," Jackson said Watson told him.

The QB position has been a weak point for Denver since Peyton Manning's retirement in 2016. The franchise has only seen one quarterback start a full season for them, that coming in 2018 with Case Keenum.

Denver was considered to be in the running for a quarterback during the 2021 NFL Draft. As of now, the expectation is that third-year starter Drew Lock or veteran Teddy Bridgewater will win the job for all of 2021.

Multiple league sources have indicated that the Broncos could be interested in disgruntled Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers should he become available. The 37-year-old reigning MVP has not reported to OTAs and mandatory minicamp in a disagreement with the front office as of this time.

Watson would instantly be an upgrade in Denver should he be made available via trade. Currently, Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

The NFL has not determined if Watson will be eligible to play this upcoming year, with the possibility of a suspension seemingly lessening the idea of a trade until the QB's series of issues are addressed.

