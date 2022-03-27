HOUSTON -- Much could change by the time the NFL Draft rolls around, but the Houston Texans currently own two picks in the top half of the first round. Who should the Texans consider at No. 13?

It depends on what happens at No. 3.

Say the Texans keep the third overall selection. The likely targets are one of the top three pass rushers, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, Alabama's Evan Neal and North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu. If Houston trades back, perhaps Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner is in the mix.

For now, assume it's one of the seven options that most consider to be frontrunners at No. 3. As for Houston's second pick of the first round, here are seven realistic prospects that should be on the board.

Purdue's George Karlaftis Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning Washington's Trent McDuffie Ohio State's Garrett Wilson

Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

It's hard imagining that the Texans won't add another defensive end despite signing Obo Okoronkwo from the Los Angeles Rams. Houston finished 31st in run defense and only tallied 32 sacks, fifth-fewest last season.

Karlaftis is still coming into his own as a pass rusher. He recorded more tackles for loss (30.5) than games played (27) and has an unending motor. He moves quick for a 275-pound defensive end and is violent with his hands when working against offensive tackles.

Although he racked up more than 25 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, Karlaftis needs to enhance his skills when playing the run. Houston coach Lovie Smith saw Okoronkwo live during his time at Illinois. Smith knows what Karlaftis is capable of when playing in a four-man front.

Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

Houston must decide what position it believes Tytus Howard is going to be best at in 2022. Last season, Howard played both guard spots and both tackles. New Texans offensive line coach George Warhop views him as an "interchangeable player."

Should Howard be moved inside permanently, Penning is likely the top tackle left on the board. He's a mauler in run blocking and carries a grit to his game. During practices at the Senior Bowl, coaches had to intervene because the 6-7 Penning wasn't letting up.

Laremy Tunsil is returning to play left tackle, but adding Penning on the right side would give Houston a much improved offensive line for second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

Washington CB Trent McDuffie

Depending on how LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. tests later this month, he too could be an option. For now, McDuffie is the second-ranked cornerback in the class for good reason. Some will look at his 5-10 frame and be concerned.

McDuffie looks bigger on film. He is a willing tackler in space and is always down to play the run. From a coverage standpoint, few have the his IQ to dissect routes and remain patient. McDuffie also rarely is beaten over the top, making him worthy of being a No. 1 cornerback.

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

The Cleveland Browns were considering adding Wilson at No. 13. Why not Houston? The receiving room is fine for now, but the Texans need to decide what to do with Brandin Cooks. A source tells TexansDaily.com that the front office is working on a deal before the start of the season, but Cooks could elect to bet on himself and walk after 2022.

Wilson has all the tools to be a No. 1 weapon. He's one of the top route runners in the class and thrives in space after the catch. Last season, Wilson only dropped two passes. For his career, he's dropped seven. Adding him along with Cooks and Nico Collins only gives Mills more options downfield.

Alabama's Jameson Williams Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum Boston College Zion Johnson

Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Houston isn't in a rush to contend right away. The team could draft its next vertical option with the intent of resting him early. This is where a player like Williams falls in line.

Williams suffered a torn ACL against Georgia in the national championship. According to his medical staff, he is expected to be ready by the start of the season and shouldn't miss much time. The Texans need speed in the slot and a player that Mills can target deep. Even if he were to miss the first several games, Williams would be a cornerstone piece to build around offensively.

Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

Houston general manager Nick Caserio is about finding culture players. Few have the same pedigree as Linderbaum in the class, based off scouts' comments. Considered among the best center prospects of all-time, the Iowa standout has been a staple in run blocking over the past three seasons.

Linderbaum latches onto defenders and doesn't let up. He's relentless in finishing blocks downfield and provides ample protection in pass sets. Although Houston re-signed Justin Britt, the offensive line needs a long-term solution at center. Linderbaum fits the bill.

Boston College OL Zion Johnson

Versatility is always been a selling point. That's Johnson's best attribute going into the NFL. A former left tackle for the Eagles, Johnson became a star when moving inside to guard. If that's not enough, the New York Jets coaching staff asked him to also work center drills at the Senior Bowl.

Depending on how the Texans view Howard, Johnson very well could be in play. He likely would be a Day 1 starter at left guard next to Tunsil and even could battle with Britt for reps at center. It would certainly be an upgrade over Max Scharping and Justin McCrary, both of whom struggled primarily in run blocking.