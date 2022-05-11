Skip to main content

Texans Draft Stingley Over Sauce, Reveal 3 Reasons Why

NFL reporter Jim Trotter gave an insight into why the Houston Texans selected Derek Stingley Jr. third overall, ahead of Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

As expected, the Houston Texans addressed their secondary in this year's NFL Draft by selecting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. third overall.

But why Stingley, who is coming off of two rocky seasons, over Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, who went just one pick later and had a consistent college career?

According to NFL reporter Jim Trotter, who recently spoke to coach Lovie Smith, the keys to choosing Stingley were threefold.

Trotter told ESPN 97.5's The Wheelhouse that the Texans did like both Stingley and Gardner, but Smith "loved" the former's consistent play against the gold standard of college receivers around the SEC and at LSU i.e. Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

There was also Stingley's attention to detail and inquisitive nature.

"Some of the questions that Derek asked during their time together in their conversations told him a little about what Derek's mindset is in terms of how he thinks and how he's such a technician, how he wants to get better," Trotter said.

Finally, there was Stingley's versatility.

"I think there is a feeling that Stingley is a little more versatile," Trotter said, via Texans Wire. "If you talk to scouts around the league and whatnot, they will tell you primarily that Sauce Gardner is primarily a press corner. Derek Stingley has shown the ability to do both: to play press and play zone, and we know Lovie plays some zone with Cover 2, Cover 3."

A proud alumnus of LSU, or 'DBU', as it's also known, Smith can only hope that Stingley follows in the footsteps of predecessors such as Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, and Tre'Davious White. If not, all eyes will be on Gardner and what could have been.

