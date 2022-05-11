Texans Draft Stingley Over Sauce, Reveal 3 Reasons Why
As expected, the Houston Texans addressed their secondary in this year's NFL Draft by selecting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. third overall.
But why Stingley, who is coming off of two rocky seasons, over Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, who went just one pick later and had a consistent college career?
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
According to NFL reporter Jim Trotter, who recently spoke to coach Lovie Smith, the keys to choosing Stingley were threefold.
Trotter told ESPN 97.5's The Wheelhouse that the Texans did like both Stingley and Gardner, but Smith "loved" the former's consistent play against the gold standard of college receivers around the SEC and at LSU i.e. Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.
There was also Stingley's attention to detail and inquisitive nature.
Texans Week 1: Visit from Chiefs - NFL Schedule Rumor
The Houston Texans are learning what their 2022 regular season schedule will look like.
Texans Strength of Schedule: Where Does Houston Rank in 2022?
Expectations for the Texans in 2022 aren't very high, but can they use their schedule as an excuse?
Texans Trust Veteran Experience In Fixing Pass Rushing Concerns
After adding four pass rusher to fix the front seven, the Houston Texans' defensive line looks stable entering the 2022 season
Bills Hire Texans Director Of Player Personnel To New Role
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
Super Bowl Champ: Texans' Mills An 'Up And Comer'
Two-time Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy has praised Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills, saying he's an "up and coming one."
Texans GM Caserio Unphased By Schedule Release
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has revealed that he "probably won't even watch" the impending schedule release.
'Mental Tough Metchie': Texans' Lovie Smith See High Potential In Rookie WR
John Metchie III's physical style of play and consistency could make him the top receiver in no time for the Houston Texans
New Energy: Texans Optimistic As Franchise Turns Page On New Era
The Houston Texans are optimistic about the upcoming season as the franchise turns the page on a new era in 2022.
"Some of the questions that Derek asked during their time together in their conversations told him a little about what Derek's mindset is in terms of how he thinks and how he's such a technician, how he wants to get better," Trotter said.
Finally, there was Stingley's versatility.
"I think there is a feeling that Stingley is a little more versatile," Trotter said, via Texans Wire. "If you talk to scouts around the league and whatnot, they will tell you primarily that Sauce Gardner is primarily a press corner. Derek Stingley has shown the ability to do both: to play press and play zone, and we know Lovie plays some zone with Cover 2, Cover 3."
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
A proud alumnus of LSU, or 'DBU', as it's also known, Smith can only hope that Stingley follows in the footsteps of predecessors such as Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, and Tre'Davious White. If not, all eyes will be on Gardner and what could have been.