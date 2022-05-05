Another George Kittle?: Texans Rookie TE Teagan Quitoriano Hopes So

Teagan Quitoriano wants to be the Texans' version of San Francisco's stellar tight end

HOUSTON -- Tight end is a position where if draft section often doesn't define career success.

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce was a third-round pick out of Cincinnati before becoming a six-time 1,000-yard receiver. Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller was a sixth-round pick out of Georgia Tech and needed four seasons to become the go-to weapon for Derek Carr.

Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano closely studies San Francisco 49ers great George Kittle. No surprise, Quitoriano hopes to make a similar impact with the Houston Texans in due time.

"I like to try and pattern my game after [Kittle], especially since I love what he does in the run game," Quitoriano said. "I plan on reaching those heights. I'm excited for this opportunity.

The former Oregon State star was selected No. 170 overall in the 2022 NFL draft. An in-line tight end, Quitoriano fits the traditional "Y" mold of working on blocks first and routes second.

That was thought process of San Francisco when Kittle came off the board at No. 146 in 2017. Most of his upside was built his blocking technique in the run game at Iowa.

Prior to entering the league, Kittle never caught more than 22 receptions in a season. He didn't score a touchdown until his junior year, and his best game from a receiving standpoint didn't come until the second game of his senior season. Against FCS North Dakota State, Kittle recorded a career-best five catches for 110 yards.

Five years later that type of production is a normal Sunday for Kittle, who continues to make the case to be the league's most well-rounded tight end. By the end of his rookie season, he became the 49ers' best receiver. A year later, he recorded his first of two 1,000-yard seasons as Jimmy Garoppolo's No. 1 option.

To say Quitoriano could be Kittle 2.0 is a stretch, but the two mirror in terms of college production. The 6-6, 260-pounder never recorded more than 20 receptions on the season. In his final two years with the Hawkeyes, Kittle scored 10 touchdowns.

Quitoriano scored six within his final three with the Beavers and never finished with more than 300 receiving yards on any campaign.

"I consider myself one of the more well-rounded tight ends in this draft," Quitoriano said. "I'm glad that Houston took a chance on me. All I wanted was to get my foot in the door."

The Texans are expected to utilize the two-tight end set under offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. Last year, Houston used the most 13-personnel looks (three tight end sets) under former coach David Culley. In Hamilton's system, having a flex option and in-line blocker is essential for success in the run game.

Houston's success with second-year tight end Brevin Jordan gives the franchise a flex option in space. Toward the season's end, he became the favorite red zone target for quarterback Davis Mills, scoring all three of his touchdowns in the final five games.

As for in-line blockers, Houston needs stability and a long-term solution. Antony Auclair was brought back only for blocking. Pharaoh Brown re-signed on a one-year deal to begin the year as the team's starter, but his inconsistencies as a receiver might open the door for Quitoriano to earn early reps.

Kittle, Kelce and Waller all waited to go to the right situation on draft night. Location mattered more than draft status. It likely mattered to Quitoriano as well.

"I love the game. I'm always trying to learn more and more about defenses, techniques and ways I can get better," Quitoriano said. "I'm ready to learn more about the position, the route game and things such as that."