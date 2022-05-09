Lovie Smith: Tytus Howard Can Play Guard Or Tackle

HOUSTON -- For those wondering the addition of Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green will end the conversation of where Tytus Howard will play in 2022, think again. Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith is going to let the battle unfold in training camp.

Houston picked up Howard's fifth-year option following the 2022 draft. The addition of Green strengthens the trenches, but it doesn't necessarily decide who will line up where on the line.

Howard's best season in Houston came in 2020 when he lined up at right tackle. Last season, he split reps between both tackle positions and worked at left guard under former coach David Culley. Both Smith and new offensive line coach George Warhop believe his versatility will make him a strong starter at either spot Week 1.

“He could be an excellent guard if we wanted him to do that, but I could see why you would say tackle,” Smith said Monday at the Texans annual golf tournament. "If he ends up playing that position for us, he would play it well. Everything you’re looking for, we think he possesses at that position."

Selected No. 15 overall last month, Green comes in with experience at four different offensive line positions during his three seasons at Texas A&M. A two-time All-American, Green shined inside at guard, starting 32 games at either side of the interior offensive line while helping to establish one of the more consistent rushing attacks in the SEC.

On top off adding Green this offseason, Houston signed veteran offensive guard A.J. Cann from Jacksonville. A former third-round pick, Cann started 94 games in seven seasons with the Jaguars, all inside at right guard.

Initial expectations are that Green will work at left guard next to Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil. The center position will be a battle between second-year pro Jimmy Morrissey and veteran Justin Britt, who was re-signed on a two-year deal this offseason. Cann would be at right guard, with Howard at right tackle.

Of course, Smith and Caserio could have a different plan that won't be revealed until OTAs later on this month.

"Whenever you pick up an option, you like a lot of things they’ve done and that’s the case with Tytus," Smith said.