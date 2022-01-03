Milestone Amongst the Muck for Texans' Brandin Cooks

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Brandin Cooks broke free over the middle, creating a clear passing lane for Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills in the back of the end zone.

The veteran wide receiver caught his sixth touchdown pass of the season, an 8-yard score, during the first half of the Texans’ 23-7 loss Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers.

The former New Orleans Saints first-round draft pick also eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the sixth time in eight NFL seasons, making him the third player in franchise history to record consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and one of eight active NFL players with at least six 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Cooks finished with a team-high seven catches for 66 yards on 11 targets. He has 87 catches this season for 1,011 yards and was the only Texans player to score Sunday.

“Nothing could be done without the other 10 guys on the field and these coaches,” Cooks said. “So, that’s more of a credit to those guys than any individual play. So, it’s a blessing. I’m thankful, but it is my guys around me to help me be able to do that.”

Cooks’ 50-yard reception was nullified due to a holding penalty on tight end Pharaoh Brown.

The Texans’ two-game losing streak was snapped.

“You talk about the momentum from last week, guys playing for one another,” Cooks said. “I think we’ll just continue to trend in the right direction. When everyone continues to count us out, we always seem to be there. And that’s a testament to the coaching staff and the guys that continue to fight no matter what’s going on. When you have guys like that in your locker room, you’re always going to have a chance to get better.”

Cooks has seen progress from Mills, who was off to a strong start before his third-quarter interception led to the Texans losing their 7-3 lead.

“That’s huge, especially for a young guy,” Cooks said. “When you get in the game early, you tend to force things. But to see his growth over these weeks and to take what’s given and not try to force things is huge.

"Take what the defense gives you and I think he’s been doing a great job at that. We threw a pick today, but I think his response was great. It’s just unfortunate we couldn’t come up and make some more plays from everywhere else around him."