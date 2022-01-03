'Disciplined' But Discarded: Mills' Texans Lose at Niners

The Houston Texans have in recent weeks advanced in the right direction, quite possibly putting behind them admissions of "lacking discipline'' and the like.

Remember?

“We’re an undisciplined team,” said team leader Brandin Cooks back in October. "We’re undisciplined It’s just the truth. It’s about everyday life choices. It’s about, deep down inside, individually, do you want to be that or not?''

Sunday's Week 17 NFL result - a 23-7 loss at home-standing San Francisco - wasn't about a lack of discipline. Instead, San Francisco dispatched and discarded the now 4-12 Texans with a rush of talent that first-year coach David Culley's crew cannot match.

In many ways, the Texans are closing this 2021 season in a relatively crisp manner. Houston won its first game against lowly Jacksonville, then hit a too-long patch during which the club punished, benched and even cut front-line players who weren't buying into the system. As a result, the Texans closed December with back-to-back victories in which this season-long worst offense in the NFL totaled 71 points.

One area of vast improvement: Rookie QB Davis Mills' ability to mature from a "puppy'' and to compete with the big dogs of his rookie class. Coming in, Houston had faced four rookie quarterbacks, going 2-2 against them.

This time, against just-elevated rookie first-rounder Trey Lance, was a bit different.

Time will tell about the Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, about the New York Jets’ Zach Wilson and about the New England Patriots’ Mac Jones, But this game told something about the multi-purpose Lance, who befuddled Houston in some ways and who outplayed Mills in most.

Lance is an athletic, dual-threat quarterback from North Dakota State. He had played 116 offensive snaps, starting one game against the Arizona Cardinals. During that 17-10 loss, he had 192 passing yards and one interception.

But here? Pushing the now 9-7 Niners, Lance (16 of 23 for 249 passing yards, plus 31 rushing yards) started in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and was able to utilize emerging weapons (Deebo Samuel with a TD catch) and guys who looked like stars-for-a-day Elijah Mitchell (119 rushing yards and a receiving TD) to the point where George Kittle (one catch, six yards) was barely needed.

How did Houston counter? The running game shriveled up again, with reliable receiver Brandin Cooks (seven catches, 66 yards and the Texans' only TD) the lone true go-to weapon.

This is no final judgment on Mills and his paltry 163 passing yards, as Houston continues to ponder whether he is a foundation piece. But He was drafted in the third round for a reason.

And while Culley's Texans have grown in some ways? Trey Lance was drafted third overall for a reason.