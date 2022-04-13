Texans BREAKING: Houston Bolsters Secondary, Signs Eagles Ex CB Steven Nelson

The Texans have added a new cornerback to the roster with the addition of Steven Nelson

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are signing former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson on a two-year deal worth $10 million. The news was first reported by Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Nelson, 29, has been a consistent No. 2 cornerback since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs out of Oregon State back in 2015. Last season for the Eagles, he recorded 50 tackles and one interception opposite Darius Slay.

Nelson has also been praised by coaching staffs and players for his work ethic, leadership and no-nonsense mentality — all traits both Texans coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio look for in players.

"Steve's done a great job in terms of coming in each day, being focused, just continuing to learn, work on his craft day in and day out," Eagles safety Anthony Harris said last season of Nelson. "Then just having fun. What he's been able to do for us in terms of playing opposite of Darius Slay this year, he's been very helpful, also helping with the young guys, pulling everybody else along.

The Texans have been keen at upgrading the cornerback position. Houston re-signed veteran Desmond King on a two-year deal worth $7 million, while also signing former Denver Broncos starter Isaac Yiadom.

In coverage, Houston finished 23rd defending the pass, recording nine interceptions, but allowing 24 total touchdowns. Smith made it clear Monday that addressing the cornerback woes were major priority for the the organization in both free agency in the draft.

"You also see our play at the cornerback position," Smith said. "Our play at the cornerback position last year was not good enough, it’s as simple as that.

We can’t play the type of football that we want to play until we get better at the cornerback position, I will say that.”

Houston owns the No. 3 and No. 13 picks in the upcoming draft. Perhaps the addition of Nelson moves the need for a cornerback early down the big board, but it also could mean little.

The Texans have privately met with both Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and LSU's Derek Stingley, both of whom are projected to be the top selections at the position. Gardner visited the Texans last week while Stingley was reportedly in Houston on Monday as one of the team's top-30 visits.