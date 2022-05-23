Skip to main content

Texans GM Caserio: 'Opportunity' For Tytus To Tackle

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has said that offensive lineman Tytus Howard has "an opportunity" to move back out to tackle.

A major bugbear among Houston Texans fans has been the deployment of offensive lineman Tytus Howard at guard, given that many would argue tackle is where he's best suited.

After drafting guard Kenyon Green 15th overall and adding guard A.J. Cann in free agency, it seems the door is open for Howard to return to tackle.

"I'd say depending how it goes, I'd say there's an opportunity for Tytus to move back out there to tackle," general manager Nick Caserio said on SportsRadio 610

Caserio noted that there are no certainties yet. He said that "everybody's going to get a number of different reps here throughout the course of the spring and we'll figure out what the best combination is." Throw in the fact that "something could happen" at any moment that can force a change in plans, and it is too soon to say for certain who will start where.

"To Tytus' credit, I think he's handled everything well given that situation - it's not easy to move from one position to the next," Caserio said. "Tytus will get probably reps at a couple of different spots here, probably get a decent amount of tackle reps here as we're going through the spring."

A first-round draft pick in 2019, Howard was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team despite being limited by injury to just eight games. While he began his rookie year at guard, he was quickly moved out to right tackle where he stayed for the majority of his first and second seasons, before being moved back to guard in 2021. 

Recently, Howard himself has hinted that a return to tackle might be on the cards multiple times via his Twitter account.

Also worth noting: Per the Texans, in the four games Howard was moved out to left tackle for in 2021, his 89.9 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus was their highest grade among tackles during that span.

