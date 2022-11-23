Legendary Texans WR Andre Johnson Tabbed as 2023 Hall of Fame Semifinalist

An all-time NFL great and arguably the best player in Houston Texans history is one step closer to Canton, as the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that former Texans receiver Andre Johnson is one of 28 semifinalists for the class of 2023.

Out of the 28 semifinalists, 15 will be selected as finalists in January before the official enshrinement ceremony takes place in Aug. 2023.

Johnson joins NFL legends like Devin Hester, James Harrison, Darrelle Revis, Reggie Wayne, Steve Smith Sr., DeMarcus Ware and more in this year's class.

Johnson, 41, played 12 seasons with the Texans after the team selected him with the No. 3 overall pick out of Miami in 2003. He would go on to earn five All-Pro selections, and seven Pro Bowl appearances and was the first player inducted into the Houston Texans Ring of Honor.

He's the Texans' all-time leader in games played (169), catches (1,012), receiving yards (13,597) and receiving touchdowns (64). Houston released him in 2015 after the team was unable to fulfill his trade request.

Johnson stayed comfortable in the AFC South, as he had short stints with the Indianapolis Colts (2015) and Tennessee Titans (2016) before retiring midway through the 2016 season.

But Johnson will forever be remembered as a Texan while potentially becoming the first player from the franchise to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

