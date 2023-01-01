Texans Coach Lovie Smith and Staff Under Evaluation; Major Changes Ahead?

HOUSTON -- In a season filled with mighty struggles, narrow losses and few positives to speak of the Houston Texans could have some major changes on the way, including both Lovie Smith and his coaching staff being under evaluation from the front office.

The 2-12-1 Texans, hold the league's worst record and are currently headed toward the top overall pick of the draft, with just two games remaining.

Currently, no decisions have been reached on the direction for 2023, however, with the opportunity to reset the direction of the organization with potential new leadership and a possible franchise quarterback like Alabama's Bryce Young or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud on the horizon.

Texans coach Lovie Smith answered diplomatically when it was suggested that losing is more beneficial to the franchise's long-term outlook.

“If you’re competing, you competing to win, right?" Smith said. "You just start with that. For our program, I’ve talked about it for a period of time, our last games are in our division. We want to eventually take over the division. For us to have an opportunity to have a winning record in our division it’s pretty important to our guys. That’s how I see it. That’s how we see it. You see other guys competing. You play to win at all times. Period.”

Simple enough.

The Texans, who have lost five one-score games, are coming off a win over the Tennessee Titans. They also lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime and suffered a last-minute defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.

"Everything is short-term," Smith said. "We have a short-term opponent, and we're going to do everything we can to beat that opponent. Kind of simple as that. It's what players do. One play at a time. It's one game at a time, and you do the best you can do in that game."

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson indicated already that he plans to play his starters against the Texans on Sunday, including star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence is listed as questionable with a toe injury.

The Jaguars (7-8) haven't beaten the Texans since a 45-7 win on Dec. 17, 2017.

“We are aware of some of the success we’ve had in the past,” Smith said. “I wish the past could help you, but it really can’t. It’s going to come down to this game, different teams. A lot has changed this year between the two of us. But history, yes, we do.”

If the Texans win this game, the final home game of the season, it would mark their only home win of the season.

“We are aware of that also: that we haven’t won at home," Smith said. " Last time, this is the last chance to get a home win, so it would mean a lot. The last time for us to play in front of our home fans, all of that. We’re aware of that, too."

