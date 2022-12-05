Should Houston Texans Bench Kyle Allen, Go Back To Davis Mills?

HOUSTON -- Kyle Allen hasn't provided the spark the Houston Texans were hoping for offensively.

After switching to Allen as the starting quarterback and the replacement for Davis Mills, the Texans look like they need to go back to Mills based on how mightily Allen has struggled in the past two games. The Texans travel to play the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.

Allen was intercepted by Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields and it was returned for a touchdown Sunday during a 27-14 loss at NRG Stadium. He also fumbled a quarterback sneak that was also returned for a touchdown. His other interception wasn't his fault as it came off a deflected pass.

Nonetheless, Allen has now been intercepted four times in two games with five total turnovers. He has not created any positive change.

Texans coach Lovie Smith was noncommittal on making an immediate change, but he didn't rule it out.

“We're definitely not in that mode," Smith said during his press conference. "I'm just disappointed in how we played offensively right now. We as coaches have to do a better job. Just could never get the passing game going. Even if you can't get it going, you can't turn it over, and those situations really hurt us a lot.

"One statistic that tells the story of a game is the turnover ratio. Whenever you talk about non-offensive touchdowns, you give up three, that's going to be tough to win. So, offensively, got to protect the ball better."

Allen completed 20 of 39 passes for 201 yards for a 53.5 passer rating.

He was ineffective against the Miami Dolphins last week.

“I wish I could give you better answers, but you're right," Smith said. "Last week, Kyle hadn't played a lot of ball. We were hoping the play would be a little bit better this week. Our play overall wasn't as good this week. As far as what it was, give Cleveland a lot of the credit. Just not quite there. We're not a good offense right now. We're still searching for what we can do well."

The Texans mustered just 16 first downs and 283 yards of total offense, averaging 4.6 yards per play.

They managed to lose to the Browns despite Cleveland not scoring any offensive touchdowns under the direction of rusty quarterback Deshaun Watson in his first game in 700 days.

The 1-10- 1 Texans have lost six consecutive games.

Against the Dolphins, Allen had a substandard 67.8 passer rating and two interceptions, completing 26 of 39 throws for 215 yards and one touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins.

Allen, a former University of Houston and Aggies quarterback who has previously played for the Washington franchise and the Carolina Panthers, has a 7-12 career record.

Allen was signed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with a maximum value of $3 million during the offseason. He played in two games last season and completed 12 of 19 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He rushed for 11 yards on two carries.

Heading into Sunday's game, the Texans ranked last in the NFL in total offense and 31st in scoring offense.

“I mean, similar to last week with the turnovers," Allen said. "I don't remember how many points the defense actually gave up on their own, but with the pick-six on the tip and then the fumble and the sneak and giving up 14 points, you're just not going to win games like that.

“I don't think our energy changed. I think it's the big mistakes gave them points. We had two defensive touchdowns and then you're just down big.”

Allen's fumble was recovered by cornerback Denzel Ward and returned four yards for the touchdown.

"We were just trying to get the ball off the goal line," Allen said. "And it's just one of those things you work on all the time. You just have to hold it all the way to the ground. I was right next to the ground and went to brace myself for the fall and hit it and punched it out.”

Although Allen hasn't generated the results he's hoping for, he emphasized that he's getting up to speed on the offense and improving his timing.

“No, nothing really surprised me that much today," Allen said. "I felt more comfortable this week with another full week of preparation. But, I didn't think much surprised us. Just a couple of big mistakes put us in a bad spot."

