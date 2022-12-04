Houston Texans' Eno Benjamin, Amari Rodgers active, surprise scratch at TE

HOUSTON -- Texans running back Eno Benjamin and wide receiver Amari Rodgers are active for the first time since joining the team off waivers.

Benjamin was previously with the Arizona Cardinals, and Rodgers was previously with the Green Bay Packers.

Texans running back Rex Burkhead is out with a concussion, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks is out with a calf injury.

Cooks is expected to return this season. Burkhead returned to practice Friday, but remained under the NFL concussion protocol.

Texans tight end O.J. Howard is inactive for the first time this season. He was not listed on the injury report. Reserve tight end Brevin Jordan is active after being inactive for recent games.

Texans linebacker Garret Wallow is active after being a healthy scratch last week against the Miami Dolphins.

The Texans' other inactives are cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring), offensive tackle Austin Deculus and defensive tackle Thomas Booker.

This is the third consecutive game Stingley has missed.

Fumbling issues led to Rodgers' departure from the Packers, and the former third-round draft pick is intent on showing he can hold onto the football and emerge as the kind of impactful player that he was in the Atlantic Coast Conference and at the Senior Bowl all-star game.

The 1-9-1 Texans are firmly on pace to earn the top overall pick of the draft, and they also own the top priority on the waiver wire. Texans general manager Nick Caserio has utilized that roster-building edge in recent weeks, claiming Rodgers and Benjamin.

By acquiring Rodgers, the Texans added his four-year, $4.899 million rookie contract that included a $923,561 signing bonus paid by the Packers.Rodgers (5-foot-9, 215 pounds) has eight career receptions for 95 yards and 11 rushing yards with 626 return yards on special teams.

Rodgers had four catches for 50 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets in 10 games for Green Bay this season before being waived. He also had five fumbled returns in 10 games with two lost, leading to his release after struggling in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.