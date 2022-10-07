Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills had an interesting choice of words this week to describe his circumstances.

"I feel very comfortable," Mills said. "Obviously got to improve week-in and week-out, but we're happy with where we're at. We're still hungry for more. Ready to go out and attack early on in games."

"Happy"?

"Happy'' might not be the first word on the minds of Texans fans as the team sits with a 0-3-1 record headed into a road bout with the up-and-coming Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

But still, there's a few understandable reasons to feel uplifted.

For starters, the Texans have won eight in a row against the Jags since Oct. 2018.

And dating back to 2011, Houston has a 19-4 record against Jacksonville.

Additionally, Houston has found itself right in the thick of things in each game this season. It can't get more square than a season-opening tie against the Indianapolis Colts, which the Texans followed up with 16-9 loss to the Denver Broncos that saw them at least have a shot at a game-tying drive with 53 seconds left.

And it doesn't get more heartbreaking than a 23-20 loss to the Chicago Bears that once again saw Mills and the Texans have a win slip out of their hands with what was essentially a game-sealing interception by Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

Even in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Texans found themselves in a 27-24 game with eight minutes to play before a third touchdown by LA running back Austin Ekeler all but sealed things in the final two minutes.

So despite being the only winless team in the league headed into Week 5, the Texans remain just a few late-game drives away from being - dare we say - undefeated?!

A bit too optimistic? Perhaps. But the fact is that the Texans have yet to be blown out and at the very least have given fans a reason to remain tuned into some tight fourth-quarter action.

Sunday's matchup with the Jags likely has more thrills in store, though hungry Houston won't settle for anything less than a win.

Kickoff at TIAA Bank Field is set for 1 p.m. ET.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.