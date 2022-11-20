Texans Dominated By Commanders In Fifth Consecutive Loss

Another day, another embarrassing loss for the Houston Texans.

Sitting with the worst record in football the Texans were hoping to get back on track at NRG Stadium on Sunday against a vulnerable Washington Commanders team coming off of a short week.

However, it wasn't to be, as the Commanders dismantled the Texans 23-10, dropping the Texans 1-8-1 on the year.

And once again, the lackluster offensive attack from Houston, and in particular quarterback Davis Mills, was once again the main culprit.

On Sunday, Mills completed 19 of 33 passes for just 169 yards with no touchdowns, and two interceptions, with a quarterback rating of just 46.2.

He also had 10 yards rushing on five carries, and was sacked five times.

And while Mills was responsible for the Texans' lone touchdown of the afternoon, it was ostensibly meaningless, coming in the fourth quarter with the game already well in hand for Washington.

To make things worst, the Texans' best offensive player, Dameon Pierce, was held to just eight yards on 10 carries.

Yes, you read that correctly, Davis Mills' 10 yards rushing was a team-best for Houston.

So how bad was it?

As a team, the Texans accrued just 146 yards of total offense - a number the Commanders more than doubled with 344 yards of their own.

That is simply not good enough to win at the NFL level.

Following the loss, Houston will head east to take on the upstart Miami Dolphins, who moved to 7-3 after a blowout of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.