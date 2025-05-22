Texans Daily

Houston Texans Linked to Intriguing Trade for Talented Running Back

The Houston Texans have their eyes on a Super Bowl in 2025, and trading for this back could help get some closer to that ultimate goal.

Browns running back Jerome Ford returns the opening kickoff against the Bengals, Dec 22, 2024, in Cincinnati.
The Houston Texans are a team without many holes, but they certainly have a few places they could use more depth. Running back is among those spots where added depth wouldn't be a bad thing. After all, this team was brutally beaten down last season, especially in the playoffs, by skill player injuries, so adding another talented back certainly wouldn't be the worst move possible.

Ford had a relatively discouraging season with the Cleveland Browns a year ago, ending with 565 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. The year prior to that was his breakout season, ending with 813 yards on 17 games, 12 of which he started. Ford is just 25 years old, so he's really yet to hit his peak.

The Browns, especially in a difficult AFC North, aren't expected to be that competitive of a team, especially without a star under center, and with Ford looking for a new contract in the near future, he might be a prime trade target. That's at least what Clutch Points' Enzo Flojo thinks. When breaking down two Texans' trade targets, Flojo notes trading for Ford as a wise move.

Here's a short part of what Flojo penned.

"A quality playoff team needs a versatile, change-of-pace back. Jerome Ford fits the bill. The Browns’ backfield is undergoing a changing of the guard. Ford—once penciled in as a potential lead back—is now fighting for a roster spot. With rookie runners Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson surging up the depth chart, Ford could be the odd man out. That makes him a perfect trade target for Houston," Flojo noted.

Joe Mixon is the team's starting back, and he's performed well for them. Mixon joined the Texans in 2024 and totaled 1,016 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns after a decorated career with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Mixon is 28 years old, so he might start to slow down in the near future and have a change-of-pace back behind him to help split the carries might be a smart move for Houston.

It is doubtful that Houston would pay much for Ford, so a Day 3 pick might be all it is willing to part ways with if something like this were to come to fruition.

