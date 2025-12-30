Super Bowl Champ Sees Texans as Extremely Dangerous

Unless you've been living under a rock ever since the Houston Texans started upon their eight-game winning streak, it'd be incredibly difficult to not hop on the hype train.

Of course, most of the buzz surrounds the generational defense head coach DeMeco Ryans has put together, but former NFL edge rusher Chris Long had some pretty strong praise for the overall package this Texans team brings to the table.

"Every team has an identity. The identity of the Houston Texans is to suffocate offenses," Long said, via NFL on CBS.

"Make the life of a quarterback hell. Make the life of an offensive lineman anxiety-ridden. You've got fire-breathing dragons at the defensive end spot that are coming to raid your castle every single week, and the castle is the pocket. What else do you have? You've got a young quarterback who has shown us at times that he is elite when he's protected, when there's a game plan in place."

Chris Long Doesn't Hold Back Praise on Texans

Long isn't alone in his glowing admiration for the playoff-bound Texans; it's a fair assumption that the rest of the AFC field would prefer to avoid Ryans' ascending unit. How fast and aggressive the Texans' defensive unit are getting after the opposing ball carrier has been frighteningly impressive, and it bodes well for playoff football, especially if the dragons keep breathing fire.

Just as Long has alluded to, should things also start to really click on offense with quarterback C.J. Stroud; the sky could really be the limit.

Nevertheless, head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't falling into the trap of just talking highly of his team, he's letting their play, and their work do the talking as well.

"We just have guys who are true believers who are unwavering in their faith. Guys who come to work every single day, putting in work no matter what’s being said on the outside," Ryans declared. "Things that really don’t – it doesn’t matter to us."

"Our guys continue to work the right way. And that’s why I believe. Because I saw the work ethic that those guys pour into it. The coaches, players, staff, everybody pours their all into what we’re doing every single day."

The truth is, they might just be riding into the postseason party as perhaps the most feared Wild Card team in a very long time if it works out that way.

Powered by the defense that's making waves right across the entire league– star defensive back Jalen Pitre perhaps summed up perfectly just how much self-confidence the unit has in itself right about now.

"God is the greatest, the Texans defense is maybe second."

