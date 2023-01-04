Texans' Lovie Smith On Damar Hamlin: 'Life Is Bigger Than Football'

HOUSTON - In a somber, emotional tone, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith shared his feelings and the emotions of his players in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening cardiac arrest Monday night.

The Texans returned to their routine Wednesday, doing their best to get back to playing the game they love, but there is nothing routine or ordinary about the scary events of Monday night. And Smith and quarterback Davis Mills acknowledged how difficult these moments are as coaches and players involved in a sport that can be fraught with danger.

The Texans held a team meeting Wednesday morning that included a mental health profession, Smith and general manager Nick Caserio with the overarching theme that the organization is there to support them and embrace them during this difficult time.

“Our game can be violent, it’s a contact sport, injuries happen, but you assume an injury like that won’t happen,” Smith said. “I don’t know Damar, but I think we all feel like we do when you’re part of this fraternity. I saw natural emotion on how much people care. We’re going to get through this together. I’m a believe, so I believe in prayer.

“How we get through it, times like this, you see how close you are. It’s a family here. We do have that. Guys genuinely care. It happened Monday. There’s a lot of tough days ahead. Just the emotions you feel, letting our guys know whatever you’re feeling, it’s okay. I talked to them, our general manager Nick Caserio talked to them, letting them know, ‘We’re here to support you.’

Hamlin remains in an intensive care unit in critical condition with signs of improvement emphasized Tuesday and Wednesday after his heart was restarted with a defibrillator and CPR as they try to get him to be able to breathe without the help of a ventilator. He is currently at a 50-percent breathing level, according to his family spokesman.

Several Texans have close connections to Hamlin, including rookie defensive tackle Kurt Hinish, a teammate at Central Catholic in Pittsburgh, defensive ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes, his teammates last season in Buffalo when the sixth-round draft pick was a rookie, and center Jimmy Morrissey, his teammate at Pitt for five seasons.