Texans at Giants: Which Houston WRs Play - And Who Produces?

HOUSTON — Houston Texans wide receivers Nico Collins and Brandon Cooks are questionable ahead of the franchise's Week 10 game at the 6-2 New York Giants.

That seems problematic.

Due to Collins' groin injury and Cooks' bitterness toward the organization after the trade deadline flop, the Texans took the field without their top-tier wide receivers during their 29-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 3.

But despite falling to 1-6-1 after the Thursday night contest, a depleted Texans team held its own (relatively speaking) against the undefeated Eagles due in part to the production from the wide receivers who did play.

Whether or not the Texans take the field with the services of Collins and Cooks, offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton expects his guys to replicate the Week 9 performance.

"I felt like it was a great opportunity for some guys that haven’t had a lot of opportunity to play to step in and show that they can play winning football.," Hamilton said. "Those guys were able to step in and make some plays, and now we have to do that for four quarters so we can end up with a win."

The Texans pass-catchers accounted for 154 of their 303 yards against the Eagles.

Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore provided the Texans with a significant boost by recording a combined 112 yards with seven catches and a touchdown.

Hamilton noted Moore's big plays and Dorsett contested-catch ability.

The Texans spent the first half of the season relying heavily upon Collins and Cooks. The results ended in Houston winning one game.

But with the hope of winning more games to close out the 2022 campaign, consistency and improved production from the rest of their wide receivers could in theory see the Texans changing the trajectory of their season, a rebirth which could begin at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

"We’ve got a bunch of pros in the receiving room," Moore said. "Between me, Phil, Jalen Camp and Ty [Tyron Johnson], we were all just studying the plays, learning the playbook as much as we can just to be ready for anything."

The Giants are a test. Somebody in the Texans wideout group needs to find a way to pass that test.