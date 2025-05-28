Houston Texans Receive Huge Injury Update on Key Defender
Houston Texans fans got a pleasant surprise at the team’s first OTA session when do-it-all safety Jalen Pitre took the field.
Pitre is easily one of the league’s most underrated defenders, but the silence around his name can be somewhat attributed to how his 2024 season ended. Pitre was lost for the season after making a tackle on Tennessee Titans receiver Tyler Boyd in Week 12. What appeared to be a shoulder injury was actually a significant pectoral injury that required surgery.
As Houston Chronicle beat reporter Jonathan M. Alexander pointed out in his tweet highlighting the safety’s participation in practice, Pitre wasn’t exactly expected to be on the field just yet. Having him back a bit earlier than expected is no doubt a great sign for Houston’s talented defense.
Pitre had a menacing rookie season that earned him some votes for the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, snagging five interceptions and totalling nearly 150 tackles. His production has waned a bit in the past two seasons with just one interception, though that's often life for any productive safety in the NFL. Teams wise up and just avoid them entirely.
Despite the dip in the stat sheet, the Texans locked in Pitre with a 3-year, $39 million contract extension last month. After all, Pitre’s stats through the first 11 games were shaping up nicely as he was third on the team in tackles, tied for fifth in tackles for loss, and third in pass deflections, according to ESPN.
Of course, stats never tell the full story anyway. Pitre is a vital piece to Houston’s young, talented defense. He brings a wealth of versatility to the Texans' defensive backfield, whether in coverage or against the run. There’s no doubt that the defense is happy to see him back on the field, preparing for a promising season ahead.