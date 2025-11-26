Texans' C.J. Stroud, Jalen Pitre Trending Up for Colts Game

The statuses for both quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive back Jalen Pitre appear to be trending in the right direction fo the Houston Texans' Week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Stroud and Pitre are expected to participate in the Texans' first practice of the week before facing the Colts.

"Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and nickel Jalen Pitre are both expected to practice today. Both players remain under NFL concussion protocol, progressing toward final stages toward medical clearance for Sunday game against Colts. Both players missed past three games."

It's a positive step for both Stroud and Pitre to get back in the action against their division rival, who have both missed the past three games of the season, being stuck in concussion protocol.

If able to clear protocol and practice in full for the Texans this week, they'll be active and ready to go in Indianapolis for the first time since Week 9 against the Denver Broncos.

Texans' C.J. Stroud Reclaiming QB1 Role

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans previously spoke about the outlook for both Stroud and Pitre heading into the week against the Colts, making it known that when his starting quarterback is ready to go, he'll slot right back into his role as QB1.

"For us right now, C.J. [Stroud] and Jalen [Pitre] are still in the concussion protocol," Ryans said. "Whenever C.J's back, ready to roll, he's been our starter, he will be our starter when he's back, ready to go."

Since Stroud has been sidelined, backup Davis Mills has been the one commanding the offense, and ultimately leading Houston to an impressive 3-0 record while he was a starter. But with the track record that Stroud has in the building, and his standing as the Texans' franchise guy, there was no debate about whether he'd be the one to take the reins once he's cleared for contact.

During Stroud's eight games active in year three, he's completed 66.5% of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions, good for a 93.4 passer rating.

Jalen Pitre to Give Welcomed Boost to Texans' Secondary

Pitre's return also marks a considerable boost for the Texans on the defensive end. Houston's starting nickel has been a key playmaker in their secondary, and one of the best at his position when healthy.

In the time that Pitre's been gone, the Texans have had several players step up in their elite secondary to keep the unit afloat, most notably with safety Calen Bullock's career night against the Buffalo Bills, generating three turnovers on his behalf, helping Houston get over the edge for their third-straight win.

But of course, having Piiter back in the fold will help make this secondary look even better, and against a top-of-the-line offense like the Colts present, his reintroduction into the lineup would come at a welcomed time.

Stroud and Pitre's status for will remain worth watching as the week progresses, but the outlook seems to be trending in a good direction for both to return on the road in a critical division game.

