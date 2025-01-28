Houston Texans Should Pursue Travis Kelce If Shocking Prediction Happens
The Houston Texans are heading into the NFL offseason with a few needs to focus on filling. One of those needs is bringing in a better offense around star quarterback C.J. Stroud.
In order to take the next step, the Texans need to give Stroud more weapons. They are not far off from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but they're missing a piece or two.
How about a crazy idea? Could Houston having a miniscule chance at Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce this offseason?
Before we go farther down this path, all of this has a 0.01% chance of happening. However, Kelce has been named a potential cut candidate heading into the NFL offseason.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network came out and suggested the idea of Kelce being a cut candidate.
"I know. Your instinct is to yell and call me stupid, but first, just hear me out. Travis Kelce is a legitimate cut candidate for the Kansas City Chiefs for a couple of reasons, the first being that he may just retire, which essentially means he will cut himself," Rolfe wrote. "The second reason is that, despite his playoff performances, Kelce has been a fading force this season. His yards per reception had been above 12 for nine straight years entering 2023. Last year, that dropped to 10.6, and in 2024, it fell to 8.5. The eight touchdowns he scored over the last two seasons combined would have been considered a bad year between 2017 and 2022."
He continued on, detailing more of his reasoning and how things could unfold.
"Kelce can clearly still be a role player for the Chiefs, but a role player costing $19.8 million is crazy, no matter how great they have been for your franchise in their career. Any cut for Kelce could be procedural, where he is nominally cut and then re-signed at a more cap-friendly deal. Equally, they could just throw four void years on and move upward of $12.5 million into the future as a thank-you to the veteran."
Obviously, this is one of the most unlikely scenarios in the NFL. However, it has been suggested.
If for some reason Kelce was shockingly cut, the Texans should go all out to bring him. Again, it's not going to happen, but since it has been suggested it's fun to think about.
Kelce would be exactly the kind of weapon that Houston needs to bring in. His presence alone would immediately take the offense to a much higher level.
During the 2024 NFL season with Kansas City, Kelce ended up catching 97 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns. His production may have dropped over the last couple of years, but Kelce still was the ultimate security blanket for Patrick Mahomes.
Bringing Kelce onboard would give Stroud exactly the kind of target that he needs. He would have someone that he could target in clutch situation after clutch situation.
Again, it's important to say that we don't think this is going to happen. But, if the impossible does happen, the Texans should do everything they can to bring him to Houston.