Two Texans Assistants Gaining Steam for Cardinals DC Job

The Houston Texans could have a couple of names on their coaching staff gaining some traction in the Arizona Cardinals' building to become their next defensive coordinator: defensive pass game coordinator Cory Undlin, as well as defensive backs coach Dino Vasso.

During an interview with PHNX, Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer hinted that both Undlin and Vasso would be names to watch in the Cardinals' defensive coordinator search.

"There are some names on the Texans staff that you guys should keep an eye on," Breer said.

"Cory Undlin is one who's been on the doorstep of being a coordinator before. There are a couple of guys on the Texans staff that I think are going to get opportunities based on how the Texans played last year... Dino Vasso is the secondary coach with Houston, but he would be another name to watch."

Texans' Defensive Staff Could Be Poached By Cardinals

It's not the first time that the Texans have seen their defensive staff have interest around the league this offseason, particularly when it concerns Vasso.

Houston's secondary coach, Vasso, who's been with the team for the past three seasons, had already interviewed for the Tennessee Titans' defensive coordinator job a couple of weeks back, a role that would inevitably be handed to Gus Bradley.

However, not much time would pass before the Texans had to fend off another team from attempting to take on their defensive assistant.

But the Cardinals also seemingly have lingering intrigue for another Texans defensive assistant: Cory Undlin, who's been with Houston for the past three seasons, but as Breer outlines, has been a candidate eyeing a potential promotion around the league for the past couple of years.

Perhaps now could be the time for either Vasso or Undlin to get that call from the Cardinals, as their new regime begins to put the beginning pieces together of their new era on the sidelines.

Last week, the Cardinals decided to hire LA Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as their new head coach to fulfil the vacancy left by former coach Jonathan Gannon. As for their offensive coordinator role, that would be filled by Nathaniel Hackett, which now leaves the defensive side of the ball as the only spot to fill among their three holes on the coaching staff.

The Texans, though, might just be the team for the Cardinals to look towards in order to fill that vacancy, having put together the NFL's best defense throughout the 2025 campaign, both in their front seven and in the secondary.

Time will tell how that fate turns out for both the Texans and the Cardinals, but it'll remain one to keep an eye on for both fan bases until Arizona's hire becomes official.



