Texans Assistant Coach Surfaces as Browns DC Candidate

The Houston Texans could have more outside interest in their coaching staff as teams continue to search for new coordinators and assistants for next year, and the Cleveland Browns— who are now searching for a new defensive coordinator— are emerging as the latest team to watch.

With the news surfacing that the Browns will be losing out on defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who's resigning from his position in Cleveland, Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer circled Texans defensive pass game coordinator Cory Undlin as a candidate to fill that vacancy.

"With Browns DC Jim Schwartz now out, as we said last week, Texans PGC Cory Undlin becomes a key name to watch. Undlin was with Todd Monken in Jacksonville in 2009 and 2010. Will be interesting to see if the Raiders pursue Schwartz next week."

With Browns DC Jim Schwartz now out, as we said last week, Texans PGC Cory Undlin becomes a key name to watch. Undlin was with Todd Monken in Jacksonville in 2009 and 2010.



Will be interesting to see if the Raiders pursue Schwartz next week. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 6, 2026

Of course, it's early in the process for the Browns to be searching for that next defensive play-caller. But the Texans, who hosted one of the best defenses in the NFL this past season, are bound to have a couple of names on their staff generating real interest outside of the building.

Browns Could Be Team to Watch for Texans' Cory Undlin

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive pass game specialist Cory Undlin signals during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Undlin has some extensive experience in the league, having worked in the NFL dating back to 2004, working with a total of eight clubs throughout his time in the league.

He's been with the Texans for the last three seasons as a key part of DeMeco Ryans' staff since his arrival. He was a defensive coordinator for one year with the Detroit Lions in 2020. He had coached alongside Cleveland's new head coach Todd Monkin with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009 and 2010. and he had even been a part of the Browns' staff from 2005 to 2008.

It's clear why the Texans might have an interest in a guy like Undlin. Not only does he have the right experience for the job alongside a tenured coaching mind like Monkin, but he also has some previous chemistry with Cleveland's newest coach from their time together in Jacksonville.

Undlin also gained some traction for the Arizona Cardinals' defensive coordinator vacancy alongside Texans defensive backs coach Dino Vasso earlier this week, showing that the Browns aren't the only ones interested in taking some of Houston's defensive minds to implement into their own systems.

It'll be intriguing to see how the coordinator cycle pans out across the coming days to weeks––especially for a hot team like the Texans who could have a couple of candidates worth keeping an eye on––who now have both the Cardinals and Browns to worry about for poaching some of their defensive minds.

