Ranking Texans Coaching Candidates: Is Sean Payton Cream Of Crop?

After sending in an interview request for Sean Payton, who are the top-five head coaching candidates for the Houston Texans?

HOUSTON — After a pair of one-and-done coaches that recorded a combined seven wins in two seasons, CEO Cal McNair and general manager Nick Caserio are working together to hire the right coach who can lead the Houston Texans back to prominence.

McNair and Caserio have put together an impressive list of coaching candidates since the firing of Lovie Smith Sunday night. And the Texans' list became more intriguing after they sent an interview request to the New Orleans Saints for Sean Payton.

But where does Payton rank when compared to the rest of the Texans coaching candidates?

"The head coach's responsibility is to consistently, continually message the players, create belief, create a vision for the team, work in concert with as many people that are in the building," Caserio said. "When we look at an actual team on the field, it's not about one player, it's not about one position.

"It's about 11 players functioning at an optimum level. That's how you have sustained success. It's no different in a football operation. The head coach-general manager relationship, it's always been important."

Sean Payton - New Orleans Saints coach

A former head coach who has accumulated 10 winning seasons and a Super Bowl championship in 15 years, former Saints coach Sean Payton is the best candidate available for the Texans.

Not only has Payton established himself as one of the top coaches in the league for nearly two decades. But he has a track record of helping a disarranged franchise find success.

And with the Texans in a position to draft top quarterback prospect Bryce Young, Payton will know how to maximize his potential despite his small physique.

Payton spent all but one season playing with an undersized quarterback in Drew Brees, who finished his career as one of the top players at his position in league history.

Demeco Ryans - 49ers defenisve coordinator

From a well-established coach in Payton to a newbie, Demeco Ryans is one of the most sought-after coordinators entering the market in 2023.

As one of the most well-known players in franchise history, the potential hiring of Ryans would spark new life within the fan base. But more importantly, he has the coaching attributes to enhance Houston's subpar defense.

As the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, Ryans has been at the helm of one of the league's best defensive teams. This past season, the 49ers recorded a league-best 13 takeaways while averaging just 16.3 points per game.

Mike Kafka - Giants offensive coordinator

Brian Daboll has received a ton of credit for the New York Giants' turnaround this season as head coach. But offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has been just as valuable.

Kafka improved the Giants' offense and elevated quarterback Daniel Jones into a player the franchise will consider signing to a long-term deal this off-season.

Kafka also spent five seasons under Andy Reid in Kansas City and helped develop Patrick Mahomes from 2017-2021. His track record makes him a pleasing candidate, given that the Texans will likely draft one of the top quarterback prospects in Young or C.J. Stroud

Ben Johnson - Lions offensive coordinator

Ben Johnson helped bring some respect to the Detroit Lions, who finished the season with a 9-8 record. He turned the Lions into a top-10 offensive team while helping revise the career of quarterback Jared Goff.

Detroit finished the season with the fifth highest-scoring offense (26.6 PPG) with the fourth-most yards in the league (380.0 YDS).

Jonathan Gannon - Eagles defensive coordinator

Jonathan Gannon was a finalist to take the helm as the Texans' next head coach last year, and he appears to be the favorite again. Following another season as the defensive coordinator for the Eagles, Gannon has an even stronger candidacy in 2023.

Philadelphia established itself as one of the league's best defensive teams. He orchestrated a defense that held their opponents to an average of 301.5 yards and 20.2 points.

Gannon's defensive scheme would increase a Texans defense that has ranked near the bottom for three consecutive years.

