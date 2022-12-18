Texans vs. Chiefs Live In-Game Updates

The Houston Texans will play their first game of the season without star rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans (1-11-1) will attempt to pull off an unlikely upset Sunday afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) at NRG Stadium. The Texans' Week 15 match will be their first contest without star rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

Pierce sustained an ankle injury during Houston's Week 14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Texans placed him on injured reserve Saturday afternoon. Houston will be relying on the services of Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale.

The running backs have rushed for a combined 107 yards on 34 carries. But Ogunbowale has been more of a contributor as a pass-catcher. In 13 games played, he has recorded 95 yards on 13 catches.

"Both of those guys have had success in the league," coach Lovie Smith said. "There’s a reason why they’ve dressed in every game when they’ve been healthy. So, you start with those two options. It’s safe to say those guys are going to be a part of what we do running game-wise, and we’ll look for other options too."

Pierce has rushed for 939 yards on 220 carries through the first 13 games of his career.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (1-11-1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)

ODDS: The Texans are 14-point underdogs to the Chiefs.

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 12 p.m. CT



LOCATION: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

TV/RADIO: CBS | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

