Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Live In-Game Updates

Will the Houston Texans prevent All-Pro running back Derrick Henry from rushing over 200 yards for the fifth consecutive game?

The Houston Texans have shown their previous three opponents that they are not a team to be taken lightly despite their 1-12-1 record. Saturday afternoon, the Texans will attempt to end their nine-game losing skid against the 7-7 Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are entering Nissan Stadium hoping to end a losing streak of their own after dropping four straight games. The key for the Texans to extend the Titans' current skid is to contain All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.

Henry has rushed for over 200 yards in four consecutive games. During the Texans' 17-10 loss on Oct. 30, Henry rushed for 219 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns.

"We’re healthier," coach Lovie Smith said. "Maliek Collins didn’t play. So, we had a few things like that. Christian Harris is older. Some of the younger players that were playing then, they’ve played a lot more football. We feel like we’ll be healthier starting with that. We didn’t play our best ball last time, and we’re playing better football right now."

Titans' rookie quarterback Malik Willis will make his second career start against the Texans. Willis will take the helm under center with Ryan Tannehill out due to an ankle injury.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.