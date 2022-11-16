Texans vs. Commanders: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines

The Houston Texans (1-7-1) host the Washington Commanders (5-5) at NRG Stadium on Sunday for their third straight matchup against an NFC East opponent.



The Commanders are flying high after a 32-21 upset win over the previously-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night while the Texans fell 24-16 to the New York Giants on Sunday. This marked a fourth straight loss for Houston.



But the Texans have remained competitive in nearly all of their games this season. Similar results should be expected against a middle-of-the-pack Washington team, but these three players on the Commanders offense won't exactly make things easy.

WR Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin is coming off arguably his best game of the season, as he was a primary reason that Washington was able to seize early momentum from the Eagles before never looking back.

Even against Philadelphia’s elite defense, McLaurin posted eight catches for 128 yards, both of which were season-high marks.

Regardless if Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz starts at quarterback, McLaurin will be a valuable safety net for either quarterback. He had four third-down conversions on Monday night.

Always a dangerous threat down the field or in the short game, McLaurin will be a tough cover for Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who will likely draw the assignment.

RB Brian Robinson Jr.



Like the Texans, the Commanders have their own tough-nosed rookie in the backfield as well.

Texans running back Dameon Pierce has rightfully stolen the show as the top rookie ball carrier this season, but Brian Robinson Jr. has a case to make as well. In Monday's win over the Eagles, Robinson Jr. was crucial when it came to churning out tough yardage for short conversions to keep drives going. He operated as the workhorse back against Philadelphia, totaling career-high marks of 26 carries for 86 yards while adding a touchdown.

Not particularly explosive, he makes up for it with impressive power and the ability to gain yardage after contact against multiple defenders. It's nearly a guarantee that the Commanders will continue to utilize him against a Texans run defense that's allowing the most rushing yards per game this season (181.8). Look for Sunday to be an interesting battle between two talented rookie running backs.

WR Curtis Samuel

As cliche as it might sound, Curtis Samuel is a major x-factor in the Washington offense due to the play-making ability and versatility he brings once he's got the ball in his hands.

Samuel is the clear No. 2 receiver behind McLaurin, as he's totaled 47 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns this season. But Washington has consistently used him in the run game as well, as he's third on the team with 134 rushing yards at 6.1 yards per attempt.

Samuel has slowed down just a bit after receiving seven or more targets in the first five games of the season, but he remains an elite speedster that can gash the Texans in the open field if they get caught sleeping.

