Whether we admit to it or not, we all compare ourselves to our siblings. But despite being the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt doesn't think he can be compared to "unstoppable" older brother and Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt just yet.

Speaking to The Pivot, T.J. was asked whose the better player, him or J.J., and his answer was simple.

"I want people to understand how great my brother truly was in his prime," T.J. said. "You go back and you look, you watch the film, the guy was frickin’ unstoppable. Absolutely unstoppable. He’ll never say it, but people need to go back and look at that. The guy was doing incredible things for four or five years, and I think he can still play at a high level. I think I’m too early in my career to compare myself to him."

And it's fair to say T.J. has a point.

As players like him, Aaron Donald, and the Bosa brothers among many others dominate NFL offenses today while J.J. tries to stay healthy enough to keep playing, it's easy to forget that go back just a few years, the then Texan was a generational talent and the best in the league bar none.

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, J.J. is a five-time First-Team All-Pro, one-time Second-Team All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler, and was in the running for 2014 NFL MVP.

With 102 sacks in 135 games, at his best J.J. could do it all with 63 defended passes, two interceptions, 26 forced fumbles, five touchdowns, and two 20+ sack seasons (the first player to do so).

An All 2010s NFL Team member and former Walter Payton Man of the Year, the now 33-year-old plies his trade with the Arizona Cardinals where he started seven games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury - only to make a heroic postseason return (something he has a history of doing).

When it comes to narrowing down the all-time greats, J.J. tends to get lost in the mix. Look no further than this recent ranking by ESPN where he received just one vote.

But don't sleep on J.J.'s accomplishments.

While the latter years of his career have been mired by injuries, in his prime he was a unicorn. An All-Pro at two positions in the same season, and the fifth-fastest player ever to reach 100 sacks, he was the heart and soul of the Texans for a decade and the definition of a game-wrecker.

T.J. may be a great player, but there's a strong case to be made that he isn't the greatest Watt - yet.

