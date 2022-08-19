T.J. Watt Won't Be Compared To 'Unstoppable' Texans Ex J.J. Watt
Whether we admit to it or not, we all compare ourselves to our siblings. But despite being the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt doesn't think he can be compared to "unstoppable" older brother and Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt just yet.
Speaking to The Pivot, T.J. was asked whose the better player, him or J.J., and his answer was simple.
"I want people to understand how great my brother truly was in his prime," T.J. said. "You go back and you look, you watch the film, the guy was frickin’ unstoppable. Absolutely unstoppable. He’ll never say it, but people need to go back and look at that. The guy was doing incredible things for four or five years, and I think he can still play at a high level. I think I’m too early in my career to compare myself to him."
And it's fair to say T.J. has a point.
As players like him, Aaron Donald, and the Bosa brothers among many others dominate NFL offenses today while J.J. tries to stay healthy enough to keep playing, it's easy to forget that go back just a few years, the then Texan was a generational talent and the best in the league bar none.
A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, J.J. is a five-time First-Team All-Pro, one-time Second-Team All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler, and was in the running for 2014 NFL MVP.
With 102 sacks in 135 games, at his best J.J. could do it all with 63 defended passes, two interceptions, 26 forced fumbles, five touchdowns, and two 20+ sack seasons (the first player to do so).
Deshaun Watson Coincidence or Conspiracy? Browns Debut Comes vs. Texans After QB Suspension
Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his anticipated debut against the Houston Texans on Dec. 4 following an 11-game suspension.
Deshaun Watson Reacts to NFL Suspension: 'I'm Sorry, I'm Innocent, I'm Pushing Forward,' says Texans Ex
Watson: “I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone but at the same point I have to continue to push forward with my life and career.”
Texans BREAKING: Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games, Fined $5 Million
Watson's first game to be eligible under center for the Browns will come against the Texans at NRG Stadium in Week 12
BREAKING: Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Gets 11-Game Suspension
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
Ross Blacklock Becoming Veteran Leader To Texans Young Players
After a turbulent start to his NFL career, Ross Blacklock has made it a priority to be a veteran leader within the Houston Texans' locker room in 2022.
Texans vs. Rams Preseason GAMEDAY
Lovie Smith continues his first NFL preseason as Houston's head coach.
Green Growing?: Texans First-Round Pick Returns To Practice
Kenyon Green is finally back in action for the Texans' offensive line entering Week 2 of NFL preseason.
Texans Pep Hamilton Credits GM For Drafting 'Tough Runner'
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton praised general manager Nick Caserio for drafting running back Dameon Pierce.
An All 2010s NFL Team member and former Walter Payton Man of the Year, the now 33-year-old plies his trade with the Arizona Cardinals where he started seven games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury - only to make a heroic postseason return (something he has a history of doing).
When it comes to narrowing down the all-time greats, J.J. tends to get lost in the mix. Look no further than this recent ranking by ESPN where he received just one vote.
But don't sleep on J.J.'s accomplishments.
While the latter years of his career have been mired by injuries, in his prime he was a unicorn. An All-Pro at two positions in the same season, and the fifth-fastest player ever to reach 100 sacks, he was the heart and soul of the Texans for a decade and the definition of a game-wrecker.
T.J. may be a great player, but there's a strong case to be made that he isn't the greatest Watt - yet.
Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here
Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.