Texans Trade Trick: Targeting Tackle & CB Derek Stingley in Top 10 - NFL Draft Rumor

GM Nick Caserio's Houston Texans are this year's "wild card" when it comes to the NFL Draft, as they have many needs to fill, many ways to go and many weapons at their disposal.

Little wonder, then, that Houston is reportedly one of the four most active trade-talk teams as we approach the NFL Draft.

That from Matt Miller, who says, the "Panthers, Eagles, Vikings and Texans (are) expected to be active with trade attempts.''

And more specific than that now? Rumor has it Houston is trying to pick at No. 3 and then move up from No. 13, with the targets being an offensive tackle at 3 (either Ickey Ekwonu or Evan Neal) and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley with the trade up from 13.

That being said, SI's Albert Breer sees Caserio focusing their first-round picks on bulking up new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's unit. To get the ball rolling, with the third overall pick Breer has N.C. State offensive lineman Ekwonu heading to Houston. Breer writes, "This was close between Ekwonu and Neal—I’ve heard a few more people connect Ekwonu to Houston over the last few days. The Texans can start Ekwonu at guard and move him outside if they move Laremy Tunsil next year.''

Our Cole Thompson, by the way, goes a different direction at No. 3. Read here.

Starting Ekwonu at guard would, in theory, allow new offensive line coach George Warhop to move Tytus Howard back to his more natural position at right tackle.

On paper, this move makes sense, given Houston's need for a stud interior lineman to help protect quarterback Davis Mills and perhaps assist in establishing a run game - something which eluded the Texans in 2021.

It would also give Houston a natural successor to Tunsil, who has two years left on his current deal, including a potential out after this season.

Then at 13 - based on the idea the Texans stay there - Breer has Houston going for Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson. He writes, "Wilson goes home to Texas and gives Nick Caserio a true No. 1 for his offense—and Davis Mills a guy he can really grow with in Year Two. This particular receiver, a polished route runner who can play every receiver spot, should be able to hit the ground running.''

From Thompson, the TexansDaily pick at 13 is a different receiver, Jameson Williams. Thompson writes, "Building around Davis Mills is a priority for Houston this offseason. When healthy, Williams presents the most upside of any receiver in the class thanks to his catch radius and speed. The Texans add a home run threat in the passing attack for the future.''

Sources are telling us regarding Williams that he is a popular move-up target for a number of teams.

All of these picks are "logical,'' but no more logical than the idea of swapping around, maybe from 3 and certainly from 13. Stay tuned.