Texans Training Camp Preview: Can Davis Mills Be Long-Term QB1?

HOUSTON -- Davis Mills surveyed the field before finally seeing his receiver cut to the front corner of the end zone. Without hesitation, the Houston Texans quarterback delivered a throw toward the white-painted sideline, just out of reach from the cornerback.

From there, second-year receiver Nico Collins hauled in the pass before collapsing to the ground. It was in bounds for six. Touchdown Houston.

Of course, the points didn't matter since it was June and minicamp practice was just against teammates. Every rep, however, matters in the eyes of first-year coach Lovie Smith, especially at the game's most crucial position.

“We feel good about him," Smith said of Mills during minicamp. "If you go through I think maybe 38, 37 days or so we've gone through of actual work here, and you're a guy like Davis who's the first guy in the building and the last guy to leave, he's gotten a lot of reps, a lot of instructions. I've seen him make some of the types of plays we know he's capable of making.”

All eyes are on Mills. He's no longer the kid from Georgia who made the most of his starting reps coming out of Stanford last fall. He's now the first to take over for three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson as the hopeful face of the Texans' franchise.

Most third-round quarterbacks struggle to adapt to NFL systems. Joe Montana was an outlier. So was Russell Wilson. And sure, fans can throw Nick Foles into the category if they please because of his postseason heroics, but most selected after the top 64 slots are career backups.

Mills, the first pick of the GM Nick Caserio era, will have a better handle on the offense now that former quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton is now his coordinator. He should have a better arsenal of weapons, too, with the additions of Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce at running back, plus Alabama rookie receiver John Metchie III in the slot.

Heading into his first full season at the team's starter, Mills is auditioning to keep the job past 2022. If he struggles, Houston has two first-round picks that could be used to find the next QB hopeful.

Of course, Mills isn't the only quarterback on the roster. Here's who Hamilton is working with come July 29 at the start of training camp.

Davis Mills

Breaking down Mills' rookie season comes in two parts. Part one is near unwatchable away from NRG Stadium. Part two is why the Texans' fan base has pledged their loyalty to "Mills Mafia" or "General Mills" for the start of the new campaign.

From Week 2 until Week 10, Mills threw eight interceptions. In his final five games, he threw only two. His 102.4 passer rating was the eighth-highest among all active starters from Week 14 on. Nine of his 16 touchdowns came down the stretch. His completion percentage of 66.8 ranked second among all rookie passers, trailing only New England's Mac Jones.

Jones, the No. 15 pick and future heir of Tom Brady, will receive plenty of accolades for leading the Patriots to the postseason. Toward the season's end, however, Mills had a higher passer rating and completion percentage than the other Pro Bowl rookie.

Mills was one of three quarterbacks to pass for over 300 yards in a game in 2021. Jones and Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence each surpassed the marker twice. Mills doubled that with four 300-plus outings. Lawrence averaged 6.0 yards per pass attempt while Jones averaged 7.3. Mills sandwiched himself in the middle with 6.8 yards per play.

"His leadership and his confidence is really taking control in that huddle," receiver Brandin Cooks said in May. "He’s not that rookie anymore. He comes in, he knows that’s his huddle, and that’s what you look for in your quarterback and he’s definitely doing that.”

Smith said that he believes Mills will be "a very good quarterback in the league for many years." That's the goal, but it's not always the case.

Mills has matured to understand defenses better, but defensive coordinators now have tape on him. Somewhere in the middle is where the second-year option sinks or swims.

Houston's front office and fans shouldn't expect Mills to lead the Texans to the postseason in Year 2. Everything is about improving in terms of decision-making, accuracy and timing. If he shows growth, the Texans have a great problem on their hands entering the offseason.

Sometimes a problem doesn't always have to be a negative.

Kyle Allen

Allen returns to Houston for the first time since his college days under Major Applewhite. Signed to a one-year deal, the 26-year-old understands his role is to push Mills in practice and fill in due to injury.

Houston is banking on Mills' upside, but Allen could start in a pinch. As a member of the Carolina Panthers in 2019, he started 12 games in place of an injured Cam Newton and threw for 3,322 yards to go along with 17 touchdowns. He also tossed 16 interceptions and recorded seven turnovers via fumble.

For his career, Allen has completed 63.4 percent of his throws while posting a passer rating of 84.9. He's also made 17 total starts and has a 24:17 touchdown to interception ratio.

Jeff Driskel

Driskel, a long-time journeyman, is on the depth chart for now. Last season. Houston tried to utilize him in a "Taysom Hill-type" role by shifting him to tight end and special teams duty, which almost failed immediately.

Expect Driskel to work third-team offense and fight with Allen for the backup role. If all else fails, he should be considered a favorite to make the practice squad.