Chiefs Could Steal Texans Star Free Agent
The Houston Texans will have quite a few decisions to make during the upcoming NFL offseason. One of the biggest will have to do with the future of veteran star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
After being acquired in a big trade with the Buffalo Bills last offseason, Diggs will hit free agency this offseason. He ended up playing in just eight games with the Texans before going down with a torn ACL.
Losing Diggs was a brutal blow for the Houston offense. He was expected to be the primary No. 1 target for second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud. Obviously, that wasn't the case.
Now, Diggs will hit free agency and the Texans will have to decide how much they want to bring him back.
Diggs is going to have a large market of teams interested in him. If Houston wants to re-sign him, they're going to have to spend to do so and guarantee money over the course of at least a few years.
With that being said, one team has already been linked as a potential contender to sign Diggs.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus has named Diggs as one free agent that the Kansas City Chiefs should be targeting this offseason.
"It would certainly be ironic for Diggs to sign with the Chiefs after losing to Kansas City three times in the AFC playoffs, but the fit makes plenty of sense. Before tearing his ACL in Week 8, Diggs was back to his old self, posting a 79.9 PFF receiving grade with only a 4.1% drop rate. Diggs would provide insurance as Rashee Rice returns from injury and Xavier Worthy continues to develop in Year 2," Locker wrote.
During the eight games that Diggs played with the Texans, he ended up catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.
No one can guarantee how a player will come back from an injury like an ACL tear, but most find success. Diggs is still more than capable of being a high-impact wide receiver for whoever chooses to pay him.
At 31 years old, Diggs will be a primary option for many teams around the NFL who need help at the wideout position. Joining the Chiefs would make a lot of sense, as he would be able to play alongside of Patrick Mahomes and be on a yearly Super Bowl favorite.
Only time will tell, but Houston will need to watch out for Kansas City.
It will be interesting to see if the Texans decide to aggressively pursue a new deal with Diggs. He would make sense as a candidate to be re-signed, but Houston will need to be careful financially.