Texans' Reason for Passing on Cade Mays Becomes Clear

Heading into this year's NFL free agency, the Houston Texans stuck out as a highly rumored destination for veteran center Cade Mays to end up following his tenure with the Carolina Panthers, as many have projected a glaring need for more talent in the middle of their offensive line

That highly-rumored signing, though, never quite came to fruition for the Texans.

Instead, Mays would find his way to a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions, filling in as their starting center for the foreseeable future, while the Texans would be left searching elsewhere for any center to come off the free agent market.

However, despite lingering rumors that connected both Houston and Mays as a strong fit leading up to the legal tampering period, it turns out that the Texans might not have had much interest in signing him after all.

The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan M. Alexander broke down some intel behind the Texans not ending up with Mays in free agency, noting that one league source claims the team didn't even inquire about him.

"One league source said the Texans didn’t pursue Mays when the tampering period opened as some across the league had predicted," Alexander wrote. "The ex-Panthers center instead agreed to a three-year $25 million deal with the Detroit Lions, where he’ll likely start. The Texans are not committed to signing a center because offensive line coach Cole Popovich likes center Jake Andrews, who started 16 games last year."

Texans Didn't Pursue Cade Mays After All?

Not investing major resources into signing a player like Mays isn't a shocking turn out for the Texans, but not pursuing him entirely is a bit of a different scenario.

If true, it reveals two key points: the Texans were not only unimpressed with what Mays brought to the table at his skill level and price, and they're also confident with the talent they have in the building as is, particularly when it comes to Jake Andrews.

The Texans have clearly proven they prioritize value additions over big-name splashes on their offensive line throughout the past two years.

They've traded away tenured veterans like Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard in the last two offseasons, have gone through bargain-bin finds to land their hopeful starters on the offensive front, and so far, guys like Ed Ingram and Trent Brown have played well enough to retain that thought process at the center position.

Rather than investing good money on a decent, but not great lineman like Mays, who doesn't quite fit the mold of what Houston's been accustomed to when it comes to building up their protection, the Texans and Nick Caserio are opting for a different approach.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Tthe Texans are instead eyeing a route focused on both finding strong value adds where possible, and stacking up young prospects through the draft that can be both cheap, and able to develop into a starting-quality guys in due time.

Does that route have more risk attached than what investing in free agency would present? Sure. But doing so allows for Houston's roster to be as well-rounded as they are on the defensive end, and still able to hold onto other vital pieces offensively like Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, and C.J. Stroud, which has been what's propelled this team to three-straight playoff appearances as is.

At this point, expect the Texans' center concerns of this offseason to be approached similarly. Andrews may very well be the starter for a second straight season, especially if offensive line coach Cole Popovich likes what he sees, but could also be competing in a room with a low-cost veteran brought in through free agency, and another rookie added on day two or three of the draft.