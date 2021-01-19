Odds Of Texans Trade Of QB Deshaun?

What once seemed like a pipe dream for other NFL teams - and in Houston, a nightmare - has suddenly become more and more realistic.

New Denver Broncos GM George Paton, as noted by our colleague Chad Jensen, said in his opening statement announcing his hire that he plans to be "aggressive but not reckless" in building the roster. Little more than a day later, Paton told the team site that the Broncos will be "involved in every deal.''

Paton should be speaking for almost every GM in the NFL. At the same time, when it comes to Deshaun Watson, somebody in charge of the Houston Texans should be slamming down the phone a the trade calls roll in.

Although Watson has yet to officially request a trade from the Texans, our SI crew is all over the realities and the mess made by Houston management here, and it seems a real possibility the disgruntled quarterback, pushed by incompetent and dishonest management, has played his last snap for the team that drafted him No. 12 overall in 2017.

This buzz has given rise to the oddsmakers beginning to seriously take bets on where Watson could land next — if indeed he is traded. According to SportsBetting.com, the top odds on landing the three-time Pro Bowler go like this ...

The New York Jets (2/1), Miami Dolphins (3/1), Chicago Bears (4/1) and the Denver Broncos (5/1 odds). Oh, and they're followed by the AFC South's Indianapolis Colts at No. 5 with 8/1 odds.

So Jack Easterby's team is prepared to play against Deshaun's Colts twice a year?

What once seemed like a pipe dream for other teams - and in Houston, a nightmare - has suddenly become more and more realistic. Ten days ago, the notion of the Texans trading Watson was unthinkable. ... and really, should still be. After all, the Texans may have had a forgettable season but are only a few months removed from giving Watson a four-year contract extension worth $156 million in new money. He got $73.716M fully guaranteed at signing, a big commitment to a QB who is at 25 every single thing a team is looking for in a franchise QB.

That makes the behavior of Houston's front office all the more perplexing. Watson was told by the McNair family that he would have a hand in helping to select the Texans' next GM and head coach. But pushed by controversial exec Easterby, owner Cal McNair forged ahead with moves that left Watson - who was to represent the locker room's view - out of the loop ... and now maybe wanting out of Houston.

Speculation includes the idea that such a move would require a bidding team saying goodbye to at least two first-round draft picks, if not three, and maybe even more.

That seems unlikely. But again, 10 days ago, so did the idea of the Houston Texans being foolish enough to even discuss trading away Deshaun Watson.

