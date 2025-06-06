Rodgers Ripple Effect Lands Texans With Disappointing Playoff Prediction
The Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh move is bound to have ripple effects throughout the NFL. While the Houston Texans aren’t scheduled to play the Steelers during the regular season, both are playoff contenders, so it’s not out of the question for the two to meet when it matters most.
But despite the Texans winning a playoff game in each of the past two seasons and the Steelers hoping to end an eight-year drought in that regard, it seems the Texans are expected to be the odd team out in the AFC race to Super Bowl LX.
Fox Sports’ Ben Arthur ranked the conference in a pecking order fashion, grouping teams based on their potential playoff success. The addition of Rodgers in Pittsburgh moved them into the “Should Win a Playoff Game” category while the Texans were bumped into “One-And-Done” territory.
“On paper, the Texans still look like the best team in the AFC South, but the unanswered questions about their offensive line keep them out of true contention,” Arthur wrote. “C.J. Stroud’s sore shoulder is worth monitoring, too.”
Are the Steelers Really More Playoff-Ready Than the Texans?
While Houston does have its question marks concerning its offensive line and Stroud’s health, it might be a stretch to consider those as the prevailing reasons Houston will fail to win a playoff game for the third-straight season. After all, the Texans have said they have no concerns about Stroud’s shoulder, and while the offensive line is completely revamped, Stroud will have control of his protections at the line of scrimmage, unlike last year.
On top of that, the Texans have a defense that not only rivals Pittsburgh’s but has proved more reliable down the stretch with a faltering offense. The Steelers were the exact opposite in 2024, dropping five consecutive games, including another blowout playoff loss.
Sure, Pittsburgh should be more consistent with Rodgers under center, assuming he stays healthy behind a young, suspect offensive line himself. But it wouldn’t be a stretch to consider the Texans the favorite in a potential playoff matchup this postseason, even this early in the offseason.