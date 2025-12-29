How Week 17 Affected Texans' Playoff Seeding

The Houston Texans officially punched their ticket into the postseason for a third consecutive year after a statement win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17, and now leave eyes focused on what lies ahead for this team as the playoffs sit right around the corner.

However, the Texans certainly weren't the only team suiting up in Week 17. And for those around the AFC, the results of their games this weekend have some big consequences for Houston and their playoff seeding with just one week to go on the regular season calendar.

With that in mind, let's take a look around the AFC to see how this weekend's results affect the Texans.

Texans Beat Chargers, 20-16

The most important result of the week came from the Texans' own victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, which now officially punches their ticket into the postseason after their infamous 0-3 start, now becoming the second team in the NFL since 2000 to go from 0-3 to the playoffs by the end of the year.

The win over LA also pushes the Texans over the Chargers in the AFC standings, too. Houston entered the week as the 7th seed in the conference, but now, they've got a tiebreaker over both the Chargers and the Bills in the Wild Card picture, slotting them into the 5th seed for the time being.

Jaguars Beat Colts, 23-17

Another big turnout for the week came from what unraveled around the Texans' own division, as the Jacksonville Jaguars completed their season series sweep on the Indianapolis Colts, 0-2, and extended their lead in the AFC South with just one week left to go.

The Jaguars haven't quite clinched the division just yet, though. A loss for the Jaguars in Week 18, combined with a Texans win, will put both at 12 total victories on the year, and allow Houston to claim the AFC South, and a home playoff game with it.

Patriots Beat Jets, 42-10

A small piece of the AFC playoff picture that also came to form in Week 17 was the New England Patriots officially claiming the AFC East with a dominating win over the New York Jets, and forcing the Buffalo Bills into the Wild Card round after winning the division for five straight years.

From the Texans' perspective, the results of this one only matter for seeding purposes, but it at least cements that New England will inevitably remain a higher seed than Houston rolling into the postseason, no matter what transpires in Week 18.

Eagles Beat Bills, 13-12

The Buffalo Bills loss to the Philadelphia Eagles now places them at an 11-5 record with one game to go on the year, and has since sunken them to the seventh seed in the AFC.

Because the Texans have the tiebreaker over both Buffalo and now the Chargers, they'll have the edge over them in the AFC in the event they finish with the same record at the end of the year. Currently, all three sit at 11-5, and thus, place Houston atop the totem pole as the fifth seed, slated to face the winner of the AFC North in the Wild Card.

