Texans adjust their secondary and shifts team needs moving towards the NFL Draft

The new league year opened with the Houston Texans of adjusting their secondary and taking some critical needs off their draft board heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. With some moves taking place before the new league year opening up, the Texans made quick work of their roster with a focus on the secondary.

With the Texans releasing cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III before his fifth-year guarantee was due, they also parted ways with veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph allowing him to test the market.

The most valuable player for the Texans to bring back from last year's secondary was Bradley Roby, who will take over the primary duties on the outside. Also, the Texans left the door open for Hargreaves to return on a one-year deal to take over the nickel position again. For depth, the Texans brought back veteran Phillip Gaines on a minimal contract.

For the safety position, the Texans made a firm offer to land Cleveland Browns safety Eric Murray to help the safety group. They landed Los Angeles Chargers safety Jaylen Watkins to help the group also for the coming season.

Cornerback Star Safety Safety Bradley Roby Vernon Hargreaves, III Justin Reid Tashaun Gipson, Sr. Gareon Conley Cornell Armstrong Eric Murray A.J. Moore, Jr. Lonnie Johnson Jr. Jaylen Watkins Shalom Lunai Keion Crossen Jonathan Owens Phillip Gaines Anthony Chesley

With the Texans filling holes on their secondary, it allows the off-season to change direction to their roster with the NFL Draft. Four early needs entering the NFL combine were noted as wide receiver, pass rush, running back and cornerback.

With the Texans moving to handle the secondary and landing David Johnson in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, needs have changed.

Texans Adjusted Team Needs

Pass Rush

The Texans still need to find a way to infuse like off the edge to help Whitney Mercilus, J.J. Watt, and Jacob Martin. There is hope that Charles Omenihu can continue to develop, and Duke Ejiofor can bounce back from an achilles injury that caused a lost season in 2019.

If the pass rush comes off the edge or the interior, the Texans need to find players to help the defense. The way the pass rush looked late last season can not happen again for the Texans.

Wide Receiver

With the exit of DeAndre Hopkins, the Texans now have to focus on finding the next young wide receiver to develop behind Kenny Stills, Will Fuller, and Randall Cobb. If there is any draft for the Texans to find a wide receiver to fit their needs, this is the draft to find a draft-eligible wide receiver.

With a loaded wide receiver draft-eligible class for the Texans, it is a matter of the organization finding the player(s) that fits their offensive philosophy.

Defensive Tackle

The Texans need to find a player to team with Brandon Dunn and Angelo Blackson on the interior of the defense. If they can be a pass rusher in the process too, that would be a plus, but they will need a run stuffer to control the line of scrimmage.

Finding a defensive tackle for their front remains a priority for the Texans moving forward towards the season.

Running Back

The Texans have to continue to scour for running back help and with two veterans in David Johnson and Duke Johnson on the roster, it might finally be the time to invest in a rookie running back.

With both Johnson's ability to run and catch as backs, it could be worth the Texans to focus on a downhill running back to move the chains in tough yardage situations in year one.

Running back depth is a priority but it can push it down the list some but the depth chart will still need help heading into the season.

