Texans' Focus Shifts to the NFL Combine and Their Needs for 2020

The Houston Texans embark on the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium to get a closer look at over 300 prospects. The Texans will have to adjust their schedule this season due to changes in the schedule. The NFL pushed back the on-field drills to be seen during primetime.

NFL teams, including the Texans, were informed recently they’ll have 45 18-minute formal interviews at the combine, rather than 60 15-minute interviews. Time will be of the essence for the Texans, and they will have a smaller pool of players to interview this season.

It will be the first 'official' NFL combine with Bill O'Brien has the General Manager of the Texans, which will put him even more in the crosshairs for the personnel decisions moving forward.

With the Combine here, what are the Texans' most significant needs for them to watch heading into the week?

Texans Early 2020 Team Needs

Pass Rush

The Texans have to find help up front and find ways to get to the quarterback. Tied for their lowest sacks total (31) since 2010, when they posted 30, they have to find help this season. Either on the edge of the interior, the Texans have to get players to help the entire defensive front. Which will, in turn, help the secondary and match up their defense to cut down on the time quarterbacks had to pick apart the Texans defense through the air.

Wide Receiver

With the health status of Will Fuller up and down since he arrived in the NFL, the offense needs to find a comparable player to replace his vertical presence. There is little doubt that Fuller is a game-changer, but it means little when he is not available or limited for games with his injuries.

Cornerback

By moving on from Vernon Hargreaves, III, and the pending free agents in Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby, the Texans have to continue to build their group. With the shift to pressman this past season, expectations would point to the team looking for players that fit the height, weight, and peed mold to slow NFL receivers.

Running Back

A priority for the offense is finding a running back to pair with Duke Johnson for this coming season. Carlos Hyde and Lamar Miller are set to be free agents leaving the Texans a small void. There is value in bringing back one of the two to give the offense someone that knows their role in the offense. There is a need to bring in a young back that can be a threat with the football in his hands, and this could be a good year to find one.

