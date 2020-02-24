State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans' Focus Shifts to the NFL Combine and Their Needs for 2020

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans embark on the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium to get a closer look at over 300 prospects. The Texans will have to adjust their schedule this season due to changes in the schedule. The NFL pushed back the on-field drills to be seen during primetime. 

NFL teams, including the Texans, were informed recently they’ll have 45 18-minute formal interviews at the combine, rather than 60 15-minute interviews. Time will be of the essence for the Texans, and they will have a smaller pool of players to interview this season. 

It will be the first 'official' NFL combine with Bill O'Brien has the General Manager of the Texans, which will put him even more in the crosshairs for the personnel decisions moving forward. 

With the Combine here, what are the Texans' most significant needs for them to watch heading into the week?

Texans Early 2020 Team Needs 

Pass Rush 

The Texans have to find help up front and find ways to get to the quarterback. Tied for their lowest sacks total (31) since 2010, when they posted 30, they have to find help this season. Either on the edge of the interior, the Texans have to get players to help the entire defensive front. Which will, in turn, help the secondary and match up their defense to cut down on the time quarterbacks had to pick apart the Texans defense through the air. 

State of the Texans Pass Rushers to Watch in the Combine (Read Here)

Wide Receiver

With the health status of Will Fuller up and down since he arrived in the NFL, the offense needs to find a comparable player to replace his vertical presence. There is little doubt that Fuller is a game-changer, but it means little when he is not available or limited for games with his injuries. 

State of the Texans Wide Receivers to Watch in the Combine (Read Here)

Cornerback 

By moving on from Vernon Hargreaves, III, and the pending free agents in Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby, the Texans have to continue to build their group. With the shift to pressman this past season, expectations would point to the team looking for players that fit the height, weight, and peed mold to slow NFL receivers. 

State of the Texans Cornerbacks to Watch in the Combine (Read Here)

Running Back 

A priority for the offense is finding a running back to pair with Duke Johnson for this coming season. Carlos Hyde and Lamar Miller are set to be free agents leaving the Texans a small void. There is value in bringing back one of the two to give the offense someone that knows their role in the offense. There is a need to bring in a young back that can be a threat with the football in his hands, and this could be a good year to find one.

State of the Texans Runningbacks to Watch in the Combine (Read Here)

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Pass Rushers

Michigan State's Kenny Willekes is one of the multiple pass rushers the Houston Texans need to focus on at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Wide Receivers

Texas A&M's Quartney Davis is one of the multiple wide receiver the Houston Texans need to focus on at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Running Backs

Appalachian State's Darrynton Evans is one of the multiple running backs the Houston Texans need to focus on at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Cornerbacks

Nebraska's Lamar Jackson is one of the multiple cornerbacks the Houston Texans need to focus on at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans A.J. McCarron Cuts it Loose on Mardi Gras

Houston Texans quarterback A.J. McCarron was letting it fly from the float he was on to people waiting to catch beads. Instead McCarron was throwing footballs and he was hitting his target with pinpoint accuracy.

Patrick D. Starr

Cullen Gillaspia Remains a Special Teams Guy 'First' for the Texans

Houston Texans fullback Cullen Gillaspia knows he is a special teams guy first even with a developing role as a fullback.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans J.J. Watt Not Pleased With New CBA Proposal from the Owners

The NFL Owners agreed on a new proposed CBA agreement for the NFLPA to vote on but Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is already voting "no" on the deal for the players.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Positional Outlook: Linebackers Need a Slight Change Heading into 2020

The Houston Texans linebackers are a solid group. On the inside they appear to be in a good spot but their outside linebackers need help for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

The Return of Brandon Dunn and What it Means for the Texans

The Houston Texans rewarded Brandon Dunn with a contract extension keeping him on the roster heading into 2020. What does the return of Dunn mean for the Texans? We take a look.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt is Glad Brandon Dunn is Back, Now He Wants D.J. Reader to Return

Houston Texans J.J. Watt expressed his happiness on Brandon Dunn returning to the team on a three-year deal. Now, he wants the team to bring back D.J. Reader next.

Patrick D. Starr