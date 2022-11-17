HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was sidelined at practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

His status for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders has not been determined yet, per a league source.

The Texans are expected to take precautions with their first-round draft pick and won't risk a setback for the former consensus All-American from LSU. The injury could potentially sideline him depending on how he progresses within the next few days.

Drafted third overall, Stingley hasn't allowed a touchdown pass all season and has provided sound coverage and tackling.

Not having Stingley would impact the defense against a talented Commanders receiving corps headlined by Terry McLaurin.

Stingley would likely be replaced as an outside cornerback by Desmond King starting opposite Steven Nelson with Tavierre Thomas filling in as the primary nickel.

“Incremental gains every game, rarely makes the same mistake twice," Texans cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso said Thursday after practice. "He’s competitive. We talked about his resiliency in the pass, so pretty impressed with him up to this point.

“He doesn’t have a physical limitation. I wouldn’t say he has any weaknesses. He has some things he does better than others, but I don’t think he has any limitations or weaknesses. He can do it all in that regard.”

The Texans re-signed cornerback BoPete Keyes to the practice squad and cut running back Gerrid Doaks from the practice squad.

In other injury updates, Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest), wide receiver Nico Collins (groin), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (hip, wrist), offensive guard Kenyon Green (shoulder), linebacker Christian Kirksey (neck), linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (groin) and running back Dare Ogunbowale (foot) participated fully. Linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) returned to practice on a limited basis.

Stingley has recorded 43 tackles, one interception and one sack, starting nine games for the 1-7-1 Texans. He has played 97 percent of the defensive snaps this season. He has been targeted 53 times, allowing 34 completions for 409 yards.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.