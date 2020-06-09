Texans Notebook: Deshaun Watson putting in time with his new offensive targets

The Houston Texans news cycle is slow to this point, and with their virtual off-season set to close this week, it will become even less information on the team coming out heading into training camp.

With this, the final week of virtual work here is a quick notebook on Texans' happenings. Carlos Hyde speaks, a video looks at the offense lead by Deshaun Watson, where David Johnson fits, the Brad Seely retirement, and much more.

Texans Notebook

End of the Virtual Setting

The Texans will wrap up their virtual off-season this Thursday, which will mark the start of their extended break heading to training camp. Training camp will be held at the Methodist Training Center adjacent to NRG Stadium, starting the third week of July.

Throwing it Around

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will continue to work during the off-season with his new receivers and have been conduction throwing sessions. Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb, Keke Coutee, Kahale Warring, and Jordan Akins have taken part in the workouts with Watson.

Retirement for Brad Seely

On the retirement of special teams coordinator Brad Seely, he has been working remotely from the New England area in his residence where his wife has been for the past two seasons. The time spent at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic made him enjoy life at home with his wife and was enough to make him retire after his 31-seasons of coaching.

Carlos Hyde speaks on exit from Houston

Ex-Texans running back Carlos Hyde met with Seattle's media in his introductory press conference on Monday. Hyde admitted that he had a chance to return to the Texans, but in the end, "We just didn't see eye to eye on things and it didn't work out," according to Hyde.

A look at the Texans offense with DeAndre Hopkins out

Fantasy Football implication, where to draft David Johnson

