State of The Texans
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Texans Notebook: Deshaun Watson putting in time with his new offensive targets

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans news cycle is slow to this point, and with their virtual off-season set to close this week, it will become even less information on the team coming out heading into training camp. 

With this, the final week of virtual work here is a quick notebook on Texans' happenings. Carlos Hyde speaks, a video looks at the offense lead by Deshaun Watson, where David Johnson fits, the Brad Seely retirement, and much more. 

Texans Notebook

End of the Virtual Setting 

The Texans will wrap up their virtual off-season this Thursday, which will mark the start of their extended break heading to training camp. Training camp will be held at the Methodist Training Center adjacent to NRG Stadium, starting the third week of July. 

Throwing it Around

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will continue to work during the off-season with his new receivers and have been conduction throwing sessions. Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb, Keke Coutee, Kahale Warring, and Jordan Akins have taken part in the workouts with Watson. 

Retirement for Brad Seely 

On the retirement of special teams coordinator Brad Seely, he has been working remotely from the New England area in his residence where his wife has been for the past two seasons. The time spent at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic made him enjoy life at home with his wife and was enough to make him retire after his 31-seasons of coaching. 

Carlos Hyde speaks on exit from Houston

Ex-Texans running back Carlos Hyde met with Seattle's media in his introductory press conference on Monday. Hyde admitted that he had a chance to return to the Texans, but in the end, "We just didn't see eye to eye on things and it didn't work out," according to Hyde. 

You can read more about Hyde here. 

A look at the Texans offense with DeAndre Hopkins out

Fantasy Football implication, where to draft David Johnson

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cooking with State of the Texans: Putting the Texans Cookbook to the Test (Part 2)

State of the Texans went to the kitchen to put the Houston Texans cookbook to the test in this installment of making a Banana Cake

Patrick D. Starr

Carlos Hyde on his departure from the Texans: "We just didn't see eye to eye on things"

Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde said he and the Houston Texans did not see eye to eye on things which lead to his departure from the organization.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Watch: Michael Thomas puts in work preparing for the season

Watch Houston Texans safety Michael Thomas put in work getting ready for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans show solidarity for George Floyd taking part in peaceful protests with the people

The Houston Texans have stepped up to take part in peaceful protests after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Pavithr Goli

NFL issues protocols for the return of Texans players to NRG Stadium

The Houston Texans will start preparing for their players to return to NRG Stadium after a memo from the league was sent out putting out to the entire league on guidelines for the return of players.

Patrick D. Starr

Cooking with State of the Texans: Putting the Texans Cookbook to the Test (Part 1)

State of the Texans went to the kitchen to put the Houston Texans cookbook to the test in this installment of making Vanderpancakes (Dutch Pancakes).

Patrick D. Starr

Four coaches that could replace retired Brad Seeley as Texans special teams coordinator

Houston Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely retired late last week leaving a huge hold in their coaching staff heading into the 2020 season. Here are four possible coaches that could fill that vacancy that Seely has left.

Patrick D. Starr

Inside AFC South: Which rookie free agent will have the best chance to make an impact on the roster in 2020?

Which rookie free agent has the best chance to make an impact for the Houston Texans in 2020? We take a closer look at exactly who that player could be in this week's Inside AFC South.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely retires after 31-seasons in the NFL

Houston Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely will be retiring from the NFL ending his 31-year coaching career in the league.

Patrick D. Starr

Dolphins Brian Flores' message has impact on Bill O'Brien

Miami Dolphins Brian Flores statement on the killing on George Floyd inspired his close friend Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien to listen even more about the struggles of the black community.

Patrick D. Starr