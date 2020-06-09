Carlos Hyde on his departure from the Texans: "We just didn't see eye to eye on things"

"Why I didn't stay in Houston? Things just didn't work out, you know, had an opportunity to maybe stay in Houston, but, you know, we just didn't see eye to eye on things and it didn't work out."

That is what Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde said in his video conference call with media during his introductory press conference on Monday.

Hyde signed a one-year deal that could be worth up to $4 million if he hits all of the incentives in the contract with the Seahawks. The deal is worth $2.75 million with $750,000 guaranteed, and in order to hit the full $4 million, the rest is tied up in incentives Hyde has to meet.

Hyde mentioned that getting back to the West coast would get him closer to his son and girlfriend who live in the Bay. Also, Hyde thinks the COVID-19 pandemic slowed teams from signing him due to the shoulder injury he suffered in week two last season that required surgery.

The Texans attempted to re-sign Hyde during the off-season for reported offer worth up to $5 million a year but that was declined by the veteran running back.

The veteran back had a career year with the Texans having his first-ever 1,000-yard season of his career. Traded to the Texans from the Kansas City Chiefs before the season started for offensive lineman Martinas Rankin. Hyde was instantly put into the offense and developed a strong one-two punch with running back Duke Johnson.

"I got traded in week one I've never was able... I never learned the full offense like the rest of the guys," Hyde explained. "So I was just learning bits and pieces. I pretty much just learning the game plan for the week, which is, you know, a lot easier than having to learn a whole playbook."

Hyde helped pace the Texans rushing attack in 2019 rushing for 1,070 yards (4.4 yards a carry) with six rushing touchdowns.

"It was easier for me to just to dial in," Hyde said of never learning the complete playbook. "I knew I wasn't going to have to know every play. I knew I was going to have Duke (Johnson) in on third-downs. It was easier for me to lock in on what I had to do."

With Duke Johnson being the primary pass-catching back, Hyde was rarely used as a target in the passing game. With only 10 receptions in 2019, that was a career-low for Hyde compared to Johnson's 44.

Hyde said that was by design with the Texans wanting him to focus on running the football.

"I know they wanted me to be a runner," Hyde explained. "Not so much in the passing game so I knew that all I had to do was focus on was being a runner, and that's part of my job as being a runner so that was an easy thing to do."

The Texans have replaced Hyde with former Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson to take his place in the offense for the 2020 and team up with Duke Johnson.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here