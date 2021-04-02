Texans QB Deshaun Watson Faces Houston Police Probe: Both Lawyers Respond

Troubles are now brewing in Houston with Deshaun Watson - though attorney Hardin sees it differently

HOUSTON - Up until this point, everything has just been an allegation. Now things even more become serious at NRG Stadium.

The Houston Police Department received a complaint Friday and will now be investigating Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women represented by Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee.

As of Friday, Watson currently faces 21 civil lawsuits stating he sexually assaulted or harassed them during massage appointments over the past two years. Watson and his laywer, Rusty Hardin, deny the allegations.

The Houston police department released a statement on social media Friday.

“Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson. As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process.”

Hardin also released a statement, saying that he and Watson will work alongside the police to clear his name of the allegations.

“We welcome this long overdue development," Hardin said Friday evening of the police investigation. "Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.”

Buzbee also responded to the report, stating that addition complaints will be filed against the quarterback, including a 22nd lawsuit.

Watson, 25, asked the Texans for a trade following the 2020 season. Last season with Houston, Watson threw for a NFL-best 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns, resetting the franchise record in passing touchdowns.

Watson will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2021. Earlier last offseason, the Texans agreed to a four-year, $165 million extension to keep Watson in Houston through the 2025 NFL season.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy stated that the matter would be "under review" pertaining to the league's personal conduct policy. The Texans also have stated they would be monitoring the investigation.

