Texans trade of DeAndre Hopkins flips the franchise heading into 2020

The Houston Texans shocked the NFL landscape by trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. With Hopkins no longer with the Texans, we take a look at how it changes the organization heading into 2020.

O'Brien Does it Again

There is something to take a look at for the Texans. In a matter of short time, the Bill O’Brien run Texans have traded away talent in Duane Brown and Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks and now Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. All three of the players were and still are considered top-end players at their position.

The Texans continue to open up holes in their roster trying to chase players that fall in line with the “O’Brien Way”. Now Hopkins becomes the latest victim and now the Texans have to search for a number one receiver.

Contract Issues

Houston Chronicle’s John McClain is reporting that the Texans would not re-do Hopkins contract that had three-years left on it. Even so, the Texans are taking a chance to trade the top receiver in the game to move on from that situation.

Hopkins played the game without issue especially while the Texans played musical chairs at the quarterback position. Hopkins supported whomever the quarterback was and went to work. He was able to lock up three consecutive All-Pro selections that past three seasons and produce as the best receiver in the league.

Locker Room Issues

The biggest issue now is the Texans' locker room and how they will react to the news. Hopkins was a clear alpha in the locker room and a player the other Texans looked to as a player they can count on.

O’Brien and company better have an answer for the locker room when the team reports because this deal will not sit well with the team no matter the underlying reasons.

Have to Search for a New Number One

With the exit of Hopkins, the Texans now have to find a primary target for Deshaun Watson and one he can trust. When Watson needed big plays he turned to Hopkins for those plays, Either on key third downs or chances to the end zone.

Now Watson and the offense will go into next season with questions at the wide receiver position that have injury issues up and down the depth charts.

