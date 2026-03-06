Texans, Danielle Hunter Agree to Major Contract Extension

The Houston Texans have cemented one of their defensive cornerstones on the roster for another season.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Texans and star defensive end Danielle Hunter have agreed to a one-year, $40.1 million contract extension with a $30.7 million signing bonus.

"The Texans and five-time Pro Bowl DE Danielle Hunter agreed to terms on a one-year, $40.1 million contract extension including a $30.7 million signing bonus, sources tell The Insiders. Zeke Sandhu of negotiated the deal, which tied Hunter to Houston through 2027."

The deal now adds an extra year onto Hunter's existing contract, who was slated to hit the free agent market in the 2027 offseason, and will now keep him on the Texans’ roster until at least 2028.

Texans, Danielle Hunter Agree to Extension

Hunter comes off his second and best season while with the Texans following his free agency signing from the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.

In what was his age-31 season, Hunter played in all 17 games throughout the year to put together a team-high 15 sacks along with 54 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles as a difference-maker on Houston's elite defensive unit. That year also netted him a Second-Team All-Pro selection; his second All-Pro nod of his career.

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) celebrates after a sack against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

With that season in the books, the Texans had clearly seen enough to know Hunter has shown no signs of slowing down entering what will be his third year in Houston, and want to cement him and Will Anderson on their defensive front for as long as they're playing at the level of the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL.

This contract does just that, and continues an extremely busy offseason for the Texans front office and general manager, Nick Caserio.

Texans Likely Not Done Signing Extensions

With Hunter's contract extension now out of the way, that keeps a foundational piece of Houston's elite defense intact for the next two seasons. The next order of business comes when looking at Will Anderson Jr.'s looming deal for this offseason, as the First-Team All-Pro edge rusher will be eligible to officially sign his rookie extension.

Following Anderson's career-best year on Houston's elite pass rush at just 24 years old, the expectation remains that he and the Texans will eventually come to an agreement to make him one of, if not the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL on his next contract.

Between Anderson's contract, Derek Stingley's massive extension signed last offseason, Hunter's newly-signed extension, along with other key pieces like linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and nickel Jalen Pitre, the Texans' defense is starting to get expensive, fast.

That'll only continue heading into next offseason once both Kamari Lassiter and Calen Bullock become eligible for their respective rookie extensions; both vital parts of the Texans' lockdown secondary.

For now, though, the Texans can rest knowing that their veteran pass rusher and a core part of their defensive line, Hunter, will be here to stay, and puts this group on track to continue sustaining their elite pass rush as one of the best in the NFL for the foreseeable future.