Bills OT Gets Honest on Texans' Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter

Turning the clock back to Week 12 of this year's NFL season, the Houston Texans' defense had their way against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football––especially in the trenches and off the edge––that would ultimately lead to a 23-19 victory on a primetime stage, and a staggering eight sacks on quarterback Josh Allen.

It was one of the brighter highlights for the Texans' dominant defense through their 2025 campaign that put opposing teams on notice all season. And for those in Buffalo, especially on their offensive line tasked with facing the force that is Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., it showcased just how elite those two stars are.

Bills starting right tackle Spencer Brown recently went on Monday Mornings with Mitch alongside former NFL center Mitch Morse to discuss a bit of what unraveled for him and the Bills this past season.

When the topic came to laying out the NFL's best pass-rushing duo, he circled the Texans' tandem of Hunter and Anderson as the ones worthy of that nod, and if they were to have faced them in the postseason, that task would've been extremely challenging.

“Yeah, Danielle [Hunter] and Will [Anderson Jr.]," Brown said of the NFL's best pass-rushing duo. "Down in Houston, they have a great pass-rushing unit, from this year by far. Obviously; they’re the number-one defense in the NFL, so not a shocker."

"But, if we would’ve had to go down there for an AFC Championship Game, that would’ve been by far my toughest game of my career.”

Spencer Brown Credits Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter as NFL's Best

Inevitably, it would be neither the Bills nor the Texans being the ones to advance forward into the AFC Conference Championship game. But if they did, it'd be easy to see just how tough that matchup would've been to limit the output of both Hunter and Anderson off the edge.

Hunter and Anderson were the only pair of edge rushers on the same team to combine for 25-plus total sacks, were the nucleus behind the Texans' impressive nine-game win streak to finish out the regular season, and especially against the Bills, might've had their best performance of the year to stump reigning MVP and Buffalo's protection for him.

For the Texans' duo, the year was not only a confidence booster to showcase their elite potential the more time they have with one another, but it also could be a sign of things to come for their 2026 campaign, and thus leading the Texans to another season as the NFL's best defense.

Essentially every vital part of the Texans' defense is already signed on for next season. They'll also have an entire offseason up ahead to hone their craft to get even better, and piece together even better results as a unit than their second-best scoring defense shown through 2025.

Simply put, Anderson and Hunter certainly aren't going anywhere for next season. And for any quarterback and offensive line that might be in front of them on a weekly basis, it'll be a long day of trying to overcome them.

