It might not doesn't garner the splashy headlines the offseason frequently lusts after, but good teams like the Houston Texans are just striving to get incrementally better.

Of course, ending their season on a sour note also served to remind head coach DeMeco Ryans that the relentless pursuit of better players never stops at the elite level.

"For us, we have to, at the end of the day we have to improve our roster which is why we're here at the combine," Ryans said to Judy Battista on NFL Network. "Looking at some new talent coming out. But we also just have to play better in those moments. We've been deep into the playoffs for a few years now."

"For us to get over the hump; we have to execute better in-game. We have to find a way to do whatever it takes. No matter the circumstances. We have to find a way to do whatever it takes to come out on top, and we have a good core of young guys who are capable of doing that, but adding more talent to our team would definitely help us get over the top."

Texans' DeMeco Ryans Standing By C.J. Stroud

Adding some vital puzzle pieces onto the Texans' roster will be done with the primary focus of getting quarterback C.J. Stroud back to previous rookie-esque form.

Stroud's massively concerning ball security issues in the playoffs revealed a certain degree of mental fragility on his part, but Ryans continues to be unflinching in delivering the fatherly type of support he deems is still required.

"Yeah, for me, our support has never changed for C.J.," Ryans said. "I support him, he knows I care about him. I love him. I told him that after the game. Like, I know it was a low moment, but man, 'I love you, I know you're going to bounce back.' And he's already been in working out. He's already understanding what he has to do. He has to have a great offseason and he's prepared for that. He's working that way. He has the right mindset."

"Great young man - talented young man. He is part of the reason why we've had the success we've had, you know, with the Texans over the past three years and he'll continue to lead us in that regard and he's the guy. He's done a lot of great things for us. I'm pleased with what he's done and I know what he's capable of. Great leader, great young man, and he's a really great quarterback as well."

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws in the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Holding the high line that Stroud is still very much the face of this franchise was a road Ryans and general manager have headed down with considerable confidence ever since the ship ran aground in New England.

After all, the pivot away from Stroud is a toxic option which really doesn't bear thinking about, especially in terms of resetting under center. Trading away Stroud at this critical stage of his development has been summarily dismissed by both Ryans and Caserio, but unquestionably, that will only serve to make everyone equally accountable for what's to come.

Embracing some old-fashioned organizational common sense is telling the Texans how the best available option is to ride out the storm and persevere with whipping Stroud into a more complete quarterback.

Complimentary football not only happens on the field; it fundamentally needs to happen higher up the chain of command. Therefore, Ryans knows this generational defense can power this team forward, but only if everyone helps out and regains their collective focus.

"You know: we restart," Ryans said of his defense. "Every year we restart and I always ask our defensive guys, and for our entire team, 'What do you want to be known for this season, right?' And our guys, they come together and want to be known as the best, the best unit, and what does that look like?"

"It takes a lot of hard work. It takes a lot of tough practices. It takes a lot of tough conversations - holding each other accountable. But we have the great players who lead the charge in doing that."

Reaching the understanding that this team is close enough to micro-manage the rebuilding mission they have to complete with Stroud is absolutely crucial, because it will be a bare minimum for delivering sustained dominance moving forward.

Consequently, Ryans sounded rather relieved to get back to the grind of searching the college ranks for new talent, and that's got to be a good thing.