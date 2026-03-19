The Houston Texans are still a few months away before even training camp gets underway in preparation for next NFL season, but the team has already revealed a few new numbers for some key players on their roster headed into next year.

According to intel from @nfl_jersey_num on X, a grand total of seven Texans players have changed their jersey numbers ahead of the 2026 season.

For some, it's a transition back to their college numbers that have become available since their arrival on the team. In the case of others, they're actually newcomers brought in from this offseason that had to make some adjustments based on the numbers already in place on the roster.

Regardless, it's a good idea to keep these changes in the back of mind, just in case you see these numbers on the field next season rolls, and you find yourself wondering who exactly that might be.

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans embraces cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) after a play during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Here's the seven players eyeing some new numbers on their jerseys at the start of next season.

CB Kamari Lasster: From No. 4 to No. 3

Lassiter now goes back to the same number he had in his Georgia days. After wearing four for the first two years, the first-time Pro Bowler in 2025 now claims Tank Dell's old number, as he expects to go to number one.

RB Woody Marks: From No. 27 to No. 4

Another player going back to his college number: Marks is changing from 27 after one year back to his USC number of four. That, of course, was held by Kamari Lassiter for the past couple of seasons, and now gets quickly taken once again.

S Reed Blankenship: From No. 32 to No. 6

It's a brand-new number for Blankenship upon joining Houston, dropping from 32 after wearing it for four years in Houston to number six. Considering another one of the Texans' newcomers is moving to 32 (more on that below), it prompted the former Philadelphia Eagles safety to make a change on his end.

Unlike the previous two entries, it's not the same number he wore from college, as he wore 12 back during his time at Middle Tennessee State.

TE Cade Stover: From No. 87 to No. 8

The tight end is switching to single digits. Stover had been at 87 for his first two years with the Texans, but now changes to, you guessed it, the number he wore back in college at Ohio State.

CB Ja'Marcus Ingram: From No. 42 to No. 20

The Texans' waiver acquisition from the middle of last season, Ja'Marcus Ingram, is now scaling back to number 20 headed into next season. It's the first time he's worn that number in his NFL career.

CB Brandon Codrington: From No. 29 to No. 30

Houston has signed Brandon Codrington onto a futures contract headed into next season after spending last year with the Buffalo Bulls. After initially being dealt number 29, he goes up to 30.

RB David Montgomery: From No. 5 to No. 32

Montgomery is taking it back to his digits from when he was with the Chicago Bears, going from his number five from the Detroit Lions––currently occupied by Jalen Pitre––back to 32, just how he started his career.